First Annual ‘Taste of Barrio Logan’ — Sunday, Aug.27

Sabor Del Barrio

The 1st annual Taste of Barrio Logan will take place on Sunday, August 27, 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm, covering all of the Barrio Logan cultural district. Sabor Del Barrio will feature 36 Barrio Logan restaurants, coffee houses, bakeries, breweries, and one of a kind eateries, and include access to local museums and galleries in the historic Barrio Logan cultural district.

Sabor Del Barrio tickets are $40 in advance, and $50 day of the event. Advance tickets and additional information may be found online at; www.allforlogan.com.

Sabor Del Barrio attendees can access this special event by foot, bike, or complimentary trolley service.

For additional information, please call All For Logan at (619) 519-0765.

Sabor Del Barrio is presented by the Barrio Logan Association and All For Logan, non-profit organizations whose mission is to promote and revitalize the Barrio Logan Cultural District. We reinvest in the community with beautification & maintenance efforts, resource development, education, and preservation of the rich cultural history of the community.

Where: Barrio Logan Cultural District

When: Sunday, August 27, 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm