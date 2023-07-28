Water Advisory for OB Pier In Effect — and Dog Beach

On Thursday, July 27, County officials issued an advisory for the OB Pier at Newport Avenue, advising people to not get in the water because of high bacteria levels, which exceed the state’s health standards. It’s still in effect Friday.

At Dog Beach, the water remains under the same advisory, and has been since June 16.

Signs along the beach read:

“Advisory! Bacteria levels exceed health standards – contact with water may cause illness.”

To check for updated beach water quality information, go here.

Advisory: Ocean Beach

Station: OB Pier at Newport Ave. (PL-100)

Status Since: July 27, 2023

Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area.

Advisory: Ocean Beach – Dog Beach

Station: San Diego River outlet to 300′ South (FM-010)

Status Since: June 16, 2023

Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area.

There’s also advisories for La Jolla — which has 3, and for Mission Bay and San Diego Bay.