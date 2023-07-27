A Call for OBceans to Join Other Communities in Protest of San Diego’s Housing Policies – This Sat., July 29

This Saturday is a day to leave Ocean Beach and Point Loma and join other neighborhoods from around the city in protesting the city’s out-of-wack housing policies.

Hundreds will be gathering Saturday along Friars Road at Ulric Street (Northeast of Fashion Valley Mall) from 11 AM to 1 PM.

The protest is being organized by San Diegans For Responsible Growth in support of responsible growth and against SB 10. They state:

We support a sustainable, walkable, community-driven approach to housing and planning. SB 10 is yet another poorly-conceived density bomb for single-family neighborhoods and an obstacle to these goals.

Worse yet, it’s irreversible.

When organizers first listed the rally captains of the neighborhoods involved, from the coast, Bird Rock, Pt. Loma, Pacific Beach and Mission Beach were mentioned, but not OB. This has to change.

OB has a long history of resisting the city’s shenanigans, most recently in voting against the lifting of the 30-foot height limit in the Midway District (as did Point Loma, the Midway area and the rest of District 2). But that history goes back to the unsuccessful effort by the city to install a jetty at North Beach in 1970; to the saving of Collier Park; and to the establishment of the very first democratically-elected planning board in the history of San Diego.

Please attend this city-wide rally.