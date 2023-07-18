Project Review Committee to Look at Proposed ADUs on Del Monte — Wed., July 19

Planners, applicants, and interested members of the public are invited to the Wednesday, July 19, meeting of the Project Review Committee, a sub-committee of the OB Planning Board. The review committee usually makes recommendations on projects to the full board. The PRC meets at the OB Rec Center, 4726 Santa Monica Ave.

Please note that the time and exact location is different than the usual. The PRC will be in the “Craft Room” which is on the right side past the main office. The start time will be at 6:30pm. This will be in person, obviously.

4732 Del Monte

The only project on the agenda is a Coastal Development Permit to demolish 2 existing units and construct 2 ADU’s (accessory dwelling unit) with an attached garage at 4732 Del Monte. This is a multi-unit lot and the front unit is 4736.

Here is the official agenda:

Documents for 4732 Del Monte: here.