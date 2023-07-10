Kids Paint the Town in Little Portugal

By Richard Schulte / Cool San Diego Sights



At the corner of Shafter Street and Avenida de Portugal, in San Diego’s historic Little Portugal neighborhood, you’ll find this delightful street art. Four electrical boxes were painted last year by students attending Warren-Walker Middle School.

Colorful images on the boxes include dancers in traditional Portuguese folk costume and the Portuguese Rooster of Barcelos, symbol of Portugal.

A few steps from this street art (and visible in the next photo) is the S.E.S. Portuguese Hall of San Diego. Every year Festa do Espírito Santo is celebrated at the hall.

Just up the street one can visit the Portuguese Historical Center. I took a peek inside the small museum four years ago. See more here!