Keith Finley Passes — Former Publisher of The Beacon and Owner of OB Books

It’s with sadness that we report that Keith Finley, 60, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2023.

Keith is remembered as a very prominent, if not soft-spoken, figure in Ocean Beach back in the late 80s and early 90s. In 1987, he began publishing The Beacon — a real community newspaper for OB and Point Loma — and later sold it to a small-newspaper publishing group that still prints it under the basic same name.

Keith also owned Ocean Beach Books, a secondhand bookstore specializing in used, out-of-print, rare, and antiquarian hardcover and paperback books for nearly two decades. And for years, it was the only bookstore in OB. Most recently Keith was employed as a manager with the People’s Food Co-op.

He had also earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English Literature from Point Loma Nazarene University.

According to the memorial tribute to Keith:

He was born in 1962 in Wooster, OH, to Dwight and Nyda Finley. He was a graduate of Triway High School, where he played varsity football, and in San Diego. …

In his later years, Keith spent virtually all of his vacation time traveling to Germany to visit his beloved children.

He enjoyed camping and listening to old Flamenco music, and even bought himself a guitar to teach himself the music style.

He also liked to quote lines from the TV show M*A*S*H on a whim.

He is survived by his two children Isabelle Finley, Connor Finley, and ex-wife Kelly (Jörg) Haensel all of Düren, Germany. Siblings include Dwilene (Gary) Young, Kokomo, IN; Ken (Donna) Finley, Tulare, CA; Diane (Rick) Rowe, Wooster; Sharon (Scott) Lowe, Mansfield, OH; Beth (Gabe) Landon, Wooster; in addition to four nieces and four nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Interment will be in the Peaceful Forest in Düren, Germany. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sharp HospiceCare at sharp.com/inmemoryof. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at https://my.gather.app/remember/keith-finley