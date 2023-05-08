Hundreds Protest Mayor Gloria, San Diego’s Housing Policies and SB-10

Hundreds of San Diego residents rallied across a wide swath of the city on Saturday, May 6, to protest Mayor Gloria and the city’s housing policies, as well as Senate Bill 10 (SB-10).

From University City to Hillcrest, from Mission Hills to the College area, from Clairemont to North Park and in Normal Heights, people stood on street corners at major intersections holding signs that decried the direction Gloria and the City Council were taking their neighborhoods. Councilmembers Steven Whitburn and Kent Lee were also targeted for supporting Gloria’s policies.

It’s a conservative estimate that 600 people took part in the 7 different rallies.

Two small counter-demonstrations were also held, one across the street from the main protest in Hillcrest. About 20 people were at that one, including 2 of Whitburn’s aides. Meanwhile, across the street, up to 50 protested Gloria and SB-10 under the Rainbow Flag along University Avenue and at the two adjacent corners.

Seven people were in attendance at 10:30 a.m. at the counter-protest in University City at Doyle Park, several miles from the primary protest at the intersection of Genesee and Governor Drive. By noon, from 150 to 200 demonstrators held the 4 corners at the intersection – one of the largest of the day. Bonnie Kutch, the main organizer of the UC protest, was very visible, as was Geoff Hueter, chair of Neighbors for a Better San Diego, and Paul Kruegar, one of its more active members.

Down south in Clairemont at Balboa Avenue & Clairemont Drive, three dozen hardy folks guarded the corners with signs. It was easy to see that Todd Gloria was not their friend. One of the only TV stations to cover the events, 7News was on hand and interviewed Diane, the key organizer.

A small rally was held in Mission Hills, organized by Patty Douce-Brooks. And there was the one in Hillcrest, mentioned above. It was somewhat disorganized but it attracted a good number of dedicated residents.

Along University Avenue in North Park at 30th Street, from 80 to 100 protesters lined the avenue and provided one of the most energetic rallies.

In Normal Heights, a similar scene developed and up to 140 protesters stretched for several blocks along Adams Avenue near 35th Street.

In perhaps the largest protest of the day, up to 200 people took over the 4 corners of the busy intersection at College and El Cajon Blvd.

The two local stations that did cover some of the rallies, reported that there were two competing events, two opposing sides, balanced for your consumption. How 600 protesters are “balanced” by 30 counter-demonstrators is not disclosed. For instance, 7SanDiego stated, “Opinions on both sides of the debate were heard during two planned, separate rallies at the intersection of University Avenue and Normal Street in Hillcrest on Saturday.” This is typical of the mainstream media.

Fox5 reported “Supporters of the use for SB 10 for re-zoning certain areas stressed during Saturday’s demonstrations that this will help with the overall lack of housing across the county,” and then devoted a third of their report to these “supporters of SB-10.” So much for “balance.”

Organizers of Saturday’s loose coalition plan to mobilize everyone down to City Hall for their next possible protest.