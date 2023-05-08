Hundreds Protest Mayor Gloria, San Diego’s Housing Policies and SB-10

Hundreds of San Diego residents rallied across a wide swath of the city on Saturday, May 6, to protest Mayor Gloria and the city’s housing policies, as well as Senate Bill 10 (SB-10).
From University City to Hillcrest, from Mission Hills to the College area, from Clairemont to North Park and in Normal Heights, people stood on street corners at major intersections holding signs that decried the direction Gloria and the City Council were taking their neighborhoods. Councilmembers Steven Whitburn and Kent Lee were also targeted for supporting Gloria’s policies.
It’s a conservative estimate that 600 people took part in the 7 different rallies.
Two small counter-demonstrations were also held, one across the street from the main protest in Hillcrest. About 20 people were at that one, including 2 of Whitburn’s aides. Meanwhile, across the street, up to 50 protested Gloria and SB-10 under the Rainbow Flag along University Avenue and at the two adjacent corners.
Seven people were in attendance at 10:30 a.m. at the counter-protest in University City at Doyle Park, several miles from the primary protest at the intersection of Genesee and Governor Drive. By noon, from 150 to 200 demonstrators held the 4 corners at the intersection – one of the largest of the day. Bonnie Kutch, the main organizer of the UC protest, was very visible, as was Geoff Hueter, chair of Neighbors for a Better San Diego, and Paul Kruegar, one of its more active members.
Down south in Clairemont at Balboa Avenue & Clairemont Drive, three dozen hardy folks guarded the corners with signs. It was easy to see that Todd Gloria was not their friend. One of the only TV stations to cover the events, 7News was on hand and interviewed Diane, the key organizer.
A small rally was held in Mission Hills, organized by Patty Douce-Brooks. And there was the one in Hillcrest, mentioned above. It was somewhat disorganized but it attracted a good number of dedicated residents.
Along University Avenue in North Park at 30th Street, from 80 to 100 protesters lined the avenue and provided one of the most energetic rallies.
In Normal Heights, a similar scene developed and up to 140 protesters stretched for several blocks along Adams Avenue near 35th Street.
In perhaps the largest protest of the day, up to 200 people took over the 4 corners of the busy intersection at College and El Cajon Blvd.
The two local stations that did cover some of the rallies, reported that there were two competing events, two opposing sides, balanced for your consumption. How 600 protesters are “balanced” by 30 counter-demonstrators is not disclosed. For instance, 7SanDiego stated, “Opinions on both sides of the debate were heard during two planned, separate rallies at the intersection of University Avenue and Normal Street in Hillcrest on Saturday.” This is typical of the mainstream media.
Fox5 reported “Supporters of the use for SB 10 for re-zoning certain areas stressed during Saturday’s demonstrations that this will help with the overall lack of housing across the county,” and then devoted a third of their report to these “supporters of SB-10.” So much for “balance.”
Organizers of Saturday’s loose coalition plan to mobilize everyone down to City Hall for their next possible protest.
{ 9 comments… read them below or add one }
With all the photos taken of these rallies, and all the press coverage of it, how is there not one picture showing more than 20 – 30 people congregating? Please feel free to add it to the article but none of these pictures show the kind of attendance written about here.
Also aren’t all of you a little worried when you look through these photos that this isn’t a rainbow coalition of age, class and race fighting for affordable housing but 95%+ older white homeowners fighting to keep their neighborhoods exactly as they are? I know Rag readers hate to hear how their movement is only older homeowners – and feel like that’s ageist – but at some point you need someone other than older homeowners to be a part of your struggle to suggest you represent anything other than entrenched homeowning interests. Seems like you are all who they say you are!
I’ll ignore your strident parroting of the YIMBY mantra, and inform you that I was physically at or drove by 6 of the 7 rallies. I don’t have to prove to you there were 600+ people because the Rag has some integrity and a history of accurate reporting of crowd numbers. I’m sorry the photos didn’t meet your expectations but I think the final tally shows that your buddy Todd is in trouble.
It’s a cinch that you got the most accurate and honest reporting on this right here in The Rag. How many of the rallies do you think the mainstream news visited?
Why is Todd in trouble?
Also what mantra? Saying that this coalition is 95% all older homeowners who don’t want anything to change, not some selfish organization fighting for “affordable housing”? Because your photos – and the signs that were being held up – suggest otherwise (unless there are hundreds of young people, renters and folks of color jusssssst out of the shot that we’re not seeing).
You’ve got better eyes than I do then. In the foreground of the Normal Heights photo I see mainly older protestors. I see some on the left of the 2nd to last photo. There isn’t enough detail on the other photos.
We can speculate though.
How many of these affordable units will even be for sale? They’ll be rentals for the first 15 years, with market rate increases following that. Frankly the deed restricted AMI based rents are not much of a limitation for the builders.
I’d like to see how our permitting costs here vary with other cities.
I can speculate as good as any, but for sake of argument, let’s stick with what’s actually been witnessed.
If these policies have such wide support among everyone except old white homeowners… I have not seen that at any public meetings. The people speak in support of upzoning policies has been small in comparison and is almost entirely comprised of people identifying themselves as part of the building industry or a lobbyist group. And there’s always quite a few written comments that are cut and paste from probably a single source.
It’s lazy to claim we know what others think or want based on their age or race. The city should be soliciting more public engagement early in the process, when it can be impactful. And we need to hear out the people that do show up, not dismiss them with trite acronyms.
Selfless* sorry
Phil is your whole take away is to argue about crowd size and who attended?
Please educate me about what Gloria or anyone on the Council has done for renters when it comes to lowering rents and improving opportunities for first time buyers? By up-zoning a vast majority of the City all that has been accomplished, thus far, are higher property values, and an excess of market rate housing. What I find interesting are the people who think we can build our way out of this are the same ones who say we can’t build our way out of freeway congestion.
Whatever happened to strategic thinking and building on traffic corridors in order to leverage previous investments in mass transit? All I see happening with Gloria and crew is a City of renters at the mercy of corporate housing operators.
That isn’t my whole takeaway! I just think it’s funny there isn’t one photo showing more than 30 people gathered together and also that what is shown are clearly gatherings of older homeowners who are fighting new housing in their neighborhoods (and in some cases being super racist about it by writing a message to Sean Elo-Rivera in Spanish, despite the fact that he does not speak Spanish and neither did the maker of the sign (who was wearing a blue lives matter t-shirt too, cool crowd!)).
kh you’re right these photos aren’t great but the ones posted by folks like Paul Kreuger and in the videos OP posted show the demographics incredibly well.
As for what Gloria or the Council has done to help lower rents, I would say not nearly enough! For instance, according to a piece from Voice last year, “The city issued permits for 5,033 homes last year, short of the 13,505 the city needs to build each year to achieve the total assigned to it in a statewide housing program called the Regional Housing Needs Assessment.” https://voiceofsandiego.org/2022/07/13/one-year-in-san-diego-isnt-anywhere-close-to-building-the-homes-the-state-says-it-needs/
That’s really bad! We clearly are not even close to building the number of homes we need to make San Diego affordable! And yet these people protesting think we’ve built too many already!
Also you know what’s a great way of reducing freeway congestion? Build more homes in walkable neighborhoods so people never have to get in their cars! Build homes closer to job centers! Literally build more homes in places that don’t require a car!