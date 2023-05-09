OB Artist or Vandal?

Is this guy an artist … or a vandal? Or a graffitist?

The individual was seen down at the cliffs between Del Monte Ave. and Narragansett Ave.

At the least, he could be in violation of Section 5 of San Diego’s Open Space Canyons and Parkland Rules:

All plants, animals, and cultural resources are protected. Collection or destruction of any natural feature is prohibited [SDMC 63.0102(b)(4)]. Hunting is prohibited [SDMC 63.0102(b)(10)]. Defacing rocks, structures, or property is prohibited [SDMC 63.0102(b)(5)].