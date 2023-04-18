Rock Church Refuses Entry to T-Mobile Crews After Parents Raise Concerns about Health Effects of New 5G Cellphone Antennas on School

From today’s San Diego Union-Tribune:

Activation of nine newly installed 5G cellphone antennas in Point Loma has stalled following an outcry from parents concerned about the possible health effects on nearby schoolchildren.

Parents of students at the Rock Academy, a private Christian school at Liberty Station that has more than 500 students in preschool through high school, say they believe the equipment may pose a threat because of the wireless radiation in 5G technology.

In April 2022, Rock Church — which runs the Rock Academy on its campus at 2277 Rosecrans St. — entered an agreement with T-Mobile in which it leased a portion of the academy roof to the company, allowing it to install cellphone antennas.

Mel Ling Nazar, director of public relations and social media for Rock Church, said the decision was made to generate additional income for the ministry. A brief notice was sent to parents via email, and the antennas were set to be activated around March this year.

But a group of parents whose children attend the school fear that the radiation used by the 50 network us dangerous and that the proximity of the new equipment to the Rock Academy and other schools nearby may harm the health and well-being of their children.

After communicating with parents about their concerns. Rock Church sent a letter dated March 13 that notified T-Mobile that “neither T-Mobile nor any of Its contractors or representatives will be allowed to enter the church property for any activation of the antenna facilities. “