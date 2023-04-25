Remembering the Vietnamese Wars — USD Thursday, April 27

Remembering the Vietnamese Wars

The San Diego Hugh Thompson Chapter of Veterans for Peace will be participating in a wonderful program on “Remembering the Vietnamese Wars.”

It will be held at the University of San Diego’s Copley Library on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

It is sponsored by the Department of History and Copley Library of the University of San Diego.

The Program will be built around the acclaimed author and founder of the Global Village Foundation, Le Ly Hayslip. Hayslip will share passages from her memoir, When Heaven and Earth Changed Places that detail her experiences during the Vietnam Wars as well as clips from the Oliver Stone film inspired by her writing, Heaven and Earth. A Question and Answer Period will follow the Presentation.

There will also be a small portion of the program, early on, devoted to the USD Student Essay Contest on Vietnam based on the previous Presentation by Veterans For Peace Members, and for which members of the San Diego VFP were the judges, provided the prizes, and will be making the awards.

There will also be a lottery where everyone who comes has an opportunity to win one of Le Ly Hayslip’s books, and copies of the book will be available for sale after the close.

For additional information, please contact John P. Falchi, San Diego Veterans For Peace, 858-603-8906 or at pacerjp3@gmail.com