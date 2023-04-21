Earth Day Clean-Ups Around Ocean Beach and Point Loma

Saturday, April 22nd is of course Earth Day and there’s a number of clean-ups and other events in and around Ocean Beach and Point Loma.

OB Earth Day Clean-Up and Friends of OB Fundraiser

Join Ocean Beach MainStreet Association for a community clean-up focusing on the downtown Ocean Beach business district. Meet at Veterans Plaza Park at 10 am. Buckets, trash bags, and gloves will be provided. Bring a picker if you have one. They are always a handy tool for picking up small debris.

Hang out in Ocean Beach after the clean-up and enjoy select beers on tap at local breweries. A portion of the select beer pint sales will support Ocean Beach MainStreet Association programs and projects which include the OB holiday decorations, street banners throughout the downtown district, and sidewalk beautification initiative to name a few.

Stop by the following breweries on April 22nd and ask for their ‘Friends of OB’ pint: OB Brewery is featuring their delicious Jalapeño Saison; Sip on NOVA’s refreshing Hibiscus Lavender Hard Kombucha; California Wild Ales – War Zone West Coast IPA; Rincon Reservation Road Brewery – Rincon Lite Lager; Other participating breweries include Hodad’s Brewery Company, and Pizza Port Brewery Co.

Saturday 9 am Creek to Bay Cleanup 100+ Cleanup Sites Across the Region

Event by I Love A Clean San Diego The 21st annual Creek to Bay cleanup takes place on Earth Day in 2023! Celebrate Earth Day by joining the largest environmental cleanup in San Diego County during Earth Week. Join thousands of volunteers across 100+ cleanup sites in protecting and preserving our shared environment. More info — go here at CreektoBay.org or https://www.facebook.com/events/594041762576420

April 22nd. Saturday 12 pm – 4 pm San Diego EarthFest

Park Blvd and Presidents Way This is a FREE Earth Day celebration presented by Vegan Food Popup. Featuring over 100 eco-friendly food, product and service vendors as well as environmental, conservation and animal rescue groups. This event is family-friendly and dog-friendly with free parking available. This is a zero-waste event. A portion of profits will be donated to local non-profit groups. More info http://www.sandiegoearthfest.com/

April 22nd Saturday 10 am – 5 pm 53rd Chicano Park Day This family event is free and open to the public. The theme for the 53rd Chicano Park Day commemoration is “Chicano Park Day 53: Kindling the New Fire”More info: https://chicano-park.com/