Where Did All That Snow Go? Mission Valley?

by on March 16, 2023 · 0 comments

in San Diego

Mt. Laguna late this morning, Thursday, March 16, 2023, from the live cam at Mt Laguna Lodge. Where did all that snow go?

Here’s the same view from Feb. 25th.

Here’s Mission Valley on Wed., March 15.

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Older Article:

Newer Article: