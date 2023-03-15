Speak Out Now About SDG&E Rates to Calif Public Utilities Com. Virtual Hearing – Wed., March 15

How would you like to sound off on SDG&E about your high bills?
Right now — today, Wednesday, March 15 — the California Public Utilities Commission is holding a virtual public hearing. It starts at 1pm.
So, how can you get involved with the upcoming hearings?
The March 15th meeting is virtual and starts at 1pm.
You can access it by phone or computer.
If you’d like to make a public comment, you must call:
1-800-857-1917
Passcode: 1767567#
Webcast: adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc
Then, enter the passcode, press *1, un-mute your phone and record your name when prompted.
You will be put into a queue in the order you dialed in.
I wish I could, on behalf of y’all! I’m now on the east coast, but experiencing the same rape. My electric bill has DOUBLED this winter- um, in spite of, here we are, in March and we haven’t even had any snow in VA, unlike the rest of the country. I live in a small apt, about 400 sf and my winter bill went from $110 to $230 in 1 year. These energy companies are criminals! How can we possibly fight back?! I am genuinely asking for national solutions! On the one hand, I am reluctant to rage, b/c I at least have a shelter, a roof over my head, a hot shower, and a stove on which to cook. Unlike so many of our homeless. On the other hand, I also do my best w/ energy saving and restraint. I wear MANY layers indoors, turn the heat off at night, use very few appliances, only turn my TV on once or twice/yr, and yet, my electric bill is 30% of my SS income. Its rape, pure and simple. Worse, the greenwashing these utility companies keep proffering is so much BS. Thanks for letting me rant from afar. And no thx, Reagan, for all your deregulating!