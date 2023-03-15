Speak Out Now About SDG&E Rates to Calif Public Utilities Com. Virtual Hearing – Wed., March 15

How would you like to sound off on SDG&E about your high bills?

Right now — today, Wednesday, March 15 — the California Public Utilities Commission is holding a virtual public hearing. It starts at 1pm.

So, how can you get involved with the upcoming hearings?

You can access it by phone or computer.

If you’d like to make a public comment, you must call:

1-800-857-1917

Passcode: 1767567#

Webcast: adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc

Then, enter the passcode, press *1, un-mute your phone and record your name when prompted.

You will be put into a queue in the order you dialed in.