Proceeds From Sale of Deceased OB Artist’s Work to Benefit Feral Cat Coalition — March 18-19

Usually dogs get all the attention. But not this weekend. Cats — especially feral cats — will be the beneficiaries of an art sale this weekend in Ocean Beach.

Hundreds of pieces or art will be on sale to help cats in need.

Stuart Glennon was a lifelong artist in OB and loved cats. He died on December 23, 2022 at the age of 93.

His daughter Alison Glennon is selling his entire collection to the public and donating all of the money to the Feral Cat Coalition. “He dearly loved cats. He had them his whole life and so I thought that it would be something good to do,” said Alison.

He moved into his OB home in 1968 and shared the property with at least eight feral cats over the years — they are all buried on the property.

Stuart’s entire art collection will be on sale on March 18-19 from 12-4 pm or by appointment at his home in Ocean Beach located at 2252 Seaside Street. Stuart’s home is filled with his life’s work. He nicknamed it the Sardine Studio because the home is small and packed with his paintings and sculptures.

Stuart’s lifelong friend Nancy Huber told CBS8 that his house holds more than 500 paintings and sculptures. About the pending artsale, she said, “Stuart would be ecstatic ….”

Daughter Alison said the art pieces will sell for between $300 for paintings and up to $4000 for Stuart Glennon’s sculptures. “100% of the proceeds will go to the Feral Cat Coalition. All of the money,” said Alison.

The Feral Cat Coalition estimates tens of thousands of cats are living in the wild in San Diego County. The non-profit organization spays and neuters wild cats and provides vaccinations along with dental care. The cats are humanely trapped. Then the mild-mannered cats are adopted by loving families. The animals that are too wild get returned to the same neighborhood where they were trapped.

The Feral Cat Coalition is dedicated to reducing the overpopulation of feral and abandoned cats They have helped more than 62,000 animals in the past thirty years.

For more information you can send an email to thesardinestudio@gmail.com.

The public can also call Alison and Nancy with questions about the art sale or to make an appointment. Alison’s cell number is 619-518-1430. Nancy’s cell phone number is 619-977-1647.