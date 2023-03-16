Row of Large, Shady Trees in Midway District Removed by City

Take a good look of the trees in this photo. They’re fairly large, provide lots of shade — and now ….

Take another look at them — they’re all gone and dead.

The massive chop down was discovered by Rag writer Geoff Page today, and here is a brief report:

The city just removed a whole row of tall, beautiful shade trees along the west side of Dixieline Lumber.

I contacted the city’s forester to ask why and his response was to submit a Public Records Request to find out why.

That property will be part of the Sports Arena redevelopment project. If the trees ever needed removing, it would not have been for some years and the developer would have had to spend that money, not we San Diegans.

This is what our city thinks of trees.

Are … or were they Ficus trees?