Row of Large, Shady Trees in Midway District Removed by City

Take a good look of the trees in this photo. They’re fairly large, provide lots of shade — and now ….
Take another look at them — they’re all gone and dead.
The massive chop down was discovered by Rag writer Geoff Page today, and here is a brief report:
The city just removed a whole row of tall, beautiful shade trees along the west side of Dixieline Lumber.
I contacted the city’s forester to ask why and his response was to submit a Public Records Request to find out why.
That property will be part of the Sports Arena redevelopment project. If the trees ever needed removing, it would not have been for some years and the developer would have had to spend that money, not we San Diegans.
This is what our city thinks of trees.
Are … or were they Ficus trees?
So, all the talk by the city about planting trees, urban forests, and carbon-capturing trees – is just that – talk.
Talk, talk, talk.
Oh, as Geoff pointed out, the city saved the developer Midway Rising (the mayor’s top campaign contributor) the money it would have cost them to take them out.
West of Fashion Valley on Friars Rd, yes, there used to be a long line of trees on the south side of the street. Then bulldozers and the chain link fence arrived; then the trees were gone. From Fashion Valley Rd west to about Via Las Cumbres the trees have been removed.
Just so empty of anything to say here except my previous comments on Anne Fege’s piece a few days ago. And, no surprise. I don’t know if these are figs or not, but in spite of a fig tree’s root growth’s potential to perhaps displace some sidewalk, there is ZERO excuse for their removal. I mean, the function and services these trees provided to that street, the pedestrians, the adjacent properties, the air quality, the aesthetics, local birds, etc. Um, yeah, if it was “the sidewalks” that turns out to be the reason, well, some concrete repair would have been a far superior fix. Heartbreaking…. and just nowhere to park it. Wasteful death.