Osprey Wrapped in Fishing Line in Ocean Beach Rescued

From 7SanDiego

The San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife team Monday assisted in the rescue of an osprey who was wrapped in fishing line, tethering her to her nest high on a light pole in Ocean Beach.

The bird had first been spotted stuck in the nest Sunday afternoon, according to a San Diego Humane Society statement. “The osprey made several desperate attempts to free herself so she could feed her three nestlings,” the statement read.

The string entrapping her foot kept the bird from freeing herself from the nest atop a spotlight at Robb Field, according to SDHS.

A partner osprey parent was also spotted nearby, overseeing the nest, and continued to bring food to the three nestlings since the other parent was unable to, the statement read.

With the help of a bucket truck and personnel, provided by SDG&E, rescuers could reach the bird’s nest 40 feet above ground. At the direction of Project Wildlife’s Senior Director Dr. Jon Enyart on the ground, SDG&E crews were able to cut the bird free and bring her down to the ground, according to SDHS.

“Thankfully, the Osprey had only suffered some minor scrapes and swelling from being caught in the fishing line and was released within minutes – – minimizing the stress of human interaction,” the SDHS statement read.

Immediately following the rescue, the osprey flew a lap around the baseball diamond, then promptly returned to her nestlings, according to Humane Society officials.