Ocean Beach Pier Renewal Project Timeline — First Public Workshop Planned for April 1

From the City of San Diego:

Ocean Beach Pier Background

The Ocean Beach (OB) Pier first opened in 1966. Conceived as a sportfishing pier, the facility enables the public to access and interact with the ocean. There is no fee for walking out onto the pier and fishing licenses are not required.

During the first 25 years of service, the structure received normal ongoing maintenance required by exposure to the harsh marine environment, where it is subjected to wind, waves and the salt-laden marine atmosphere. In 1991, the pier underwent major structural rehabilitation. Since the early 2000s, exposure to large waves and ongoing degradation has required structural repairs with increasing frequency. The pier is currently closed to the public after being damaged by storms and high surf in January, which has happened several times in recent years. The City will assess the full extent of the damage, both above and below the water’s surface, once the storm season has passed and then make a decision regarding the potential for repairing and reopening the pier.

Based on the findings of a 2018 study of the OB Pier, the City has determined that pursuing a potential replacement of the pier is the best option considering the ongoing costs of repairs, the need to modernize the existing facility and the anticipation of future sea level rise. The 2018 study by consultant Moffatt & Nichol examined the damage and deterioration of the structure and analyzed three options for the future of the pier: repair, rehabilitate or replace. The study documented various structural problems with the pier and determined that it has reached the end of its service life.

Project Description

This project aims to provide a long-term solution for the 56-year-old pier through a potential replacement.

This City is working with Moffatt & Nichol to design the preferred alternative for the potential replacement of the pier based on input from San Diegans, community impacts, environmental permitting, sustainability, operational usage, cost, historical significance and other factors. The City will host a series of upcoming community workshops to share information about the project and gather input from community members.

A task force was created to represent the community’s interest in the project. The Ocean Beach Pier Task Force includes volunteer community members who were nominated by local advisory groups and representatives from Mayor Gloria’s office, Council District 2 and the City’s Strategic Capital Projects Department.

OB Pier Renewal Project Timeline

Project Budget*

A project budget will be determined after the preferred alternative is completed. Currently, there is $8.4 million in state funding designated for the project and the City will pursue other state and federal grants.

Upcoming Community Workshops

Saturday, April 1, noon to 4 p.m., Liberty Station Conference Center, 2600 Laning Road, San Diego, CA 92106. Presentations will be given at noon and 2 p.m. followed by self-paced interactive workshops.

Contact Us

If you have additional questions about this project, please email engineering@sandiego.gov.