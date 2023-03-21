University City Residents Pushback Against Community Plan Update that Adds 30,000 Housing Units

Editordue: In the following open letter to Mayor Gloria and other San Diego officials, 44 University City residents give reasons why they oppose the updated Community Plan for their community that would add 30,000 new housing units. Meanwhile, today the U-T ran 3 op-eds all in support of the present community plan for University City and none in opposition.

Dear Mayor Gloria, Ms. Vonblum, and Ms. Graham:

This letter is to provide collective comments from a large group of University City (UC) residents substantiating reasons why the City of San Diego needs to further reduce the proposed number of housing units in Land Use Scenarios A and B of the proposed University Community Plan Update.

Adding between 30,000 and 33,000 housing units, as Land Use Scenarios A and B suggest, or as many as 56,000 housing units, as pro-development groups are calling for, represents exceptionally poor planning, especially when you consider our small 7.35-square-mile footprint and the limited capacity of our existing infrastructure. Our specific objections are summarized below:

Enormity of Housing Units Being Proposed: We know San Diego needs more affordable housing, but we need a reasonable increase in new housing units in UC. What the City is proposing for UC is far beyond the number of new housing units that are actually needed, which SANDAG’s Series 14 Forecast projects is 554 between 2025 and 2050. There is absolutely no call for placing more.

With an existing number of approximately 27,000 housing units, UC is a vibrant, built-out community that already has had thousands of new apartment units added, mostly to its core and east end of Governor Drive, since the last Plan Update in 1987. Hundreds of these new units have been built in just the last few years, including Palisades at UTC and Lux. All of these new apartment high-rises have been added without substantially improving our existing infrastructure, given the absence of funding and undeveloped land.

San Diego’s 2021-2029 Housing Element is just 108,036, and approximately 20,000 housing units were built in 2021 and 2022, leaving just 88,000. The balance needed should be spread throughout San Diego’s 52 neighborhoods, not concentrated into UC’s small area.

Inadequate Infrastructure & Law Enforcement: The City plans to add tens of thousands of people, without regards to the existing, limited infrastructure. There are no provisions to add new infrastructure, including roadways, schools, parks, recreational facilities, libraries, fire & safety facilities and water & sewer systems. There’s no money to fund new infrastructure, and there’s no undeveloped land left here to add them.

San Diego Unified School District does not appear to have the funds or land available to build additional elementary, middle or high schools for the area, especially in north UC, where schools are lacking.

Our recreation centers are already crowded, with parking lots generally full and tennis courts overbooked. There are no vacant parking areas left for the additional vehicles that would come with more residents living here. We also have a limited number of parks in UC that are already in continuous use.

Genesee Avenue and Governor Drive are already extremely congested at peak commute hours and when all of the schools let out. Added population would bring traffic to a standstill.

The San Diego Police Department, Northern Division, has stated it would be unable to provide adequate police, emergency response, and fire support for our community since it lacks both the funding and the personnel. Crime rates will surge upward if the population increases.

The City needs to rethink how it would possibly accommodate such a drastic population increase without the necessary infrastructure and law enforcement needed to accommodate it.

Wrong Type of Housing: The City has been calling for affordable housing for all. However, the type of housing that would be built in UC would be anything but affordable. Land is expensive here, and affordably priced housing doesn’t pencil out. Instead, developers would build more luxury high-rise apartment buildings with small units that rent for $4,000 a month and up, with projects like The Palisades at UTC and Lux as prime examples.

Research studies conducted by such firms as London Moeder Advisors reveal that San Diego already has a surplus of around 15,000 small, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments, when 100 percent of the current demand is for single-family homes where families can live and thrive.

Exacerbating the problem is that many of these new rental units would be constructed by demolishing existing, relatively affordable rental properties. The few subsidized/affordable rate units that might be built would likely to be rented very quickly and have very low turnover. Students, in particular, would be priced out of the market.

Instead of building more rentals in UC, where high land values attract the affluent and create bid-up pricing for the middle class, San Diego has an obligation to address the needs of its low-income and at-risk population by constructing both infrastructure and new housing in its historically neglected and low-income communities.

Misconception About Public Transportation: The transportation argument the City is making has no grounds in reality, at least in the foreseeable future and here in south UC. First, the existing transportation system throughout San Diego is sorely inadequate. To get around the city by bus or trolley is an ordeal, because the city was not originally planned for public transportation. Trying to add it after the fact has been sketchy at best. The region’s two transit agencies just announced they are currently facing budget shortfalls impacting operations, which means public transportation will become even worse.

Second, studies show that the majority of people will continue to use their cars, as most people are moving to EVs. It’s especially unrealistic to think that residents within south UC’s single-family neighborhoods will use public transportation to transport their children, baby gear, loads of groceries, garden supplies, home goods and everything else aboard a bike or bus.

Third, the city justified spending such an exorbitant amount of taxpayer money to build the Mid-coast Trolley Extension by stating it would provide access to UTC for students and others living in lower-cost neighborhoods. Concentrating new housing in UC makes little sense since those living in UC are far more likely to use their vehicles to travel to other parts of the city rather than taking public transportation.

Traffic & Safety Issues Along Governor Drive: Placing as many as 1,000 to 1,200 combined housing units at UC Marketplace (Sprouts shopping center) and University Square (Vons shopping center), and possibly more high-rise housing at all four corners of Genesee Avenue and Governor Drive, would add enormous traffic along Governor Drive, which would make it extremely difficult for emergency vehicles to reach us in the event of an earthquake or wildfire in Rose Canyon. The only escape route is toward Genesee Avenue, which is already heavily congested. Police and ambulances would have an even harder time responding to residents’ calls for help.

With three schools, a park, and two aquatic centers all located along Governor Drive, any additional traffic would compromise the safety of children, along with parents attempting to drop off and pick up their children. The City needs to perform studies of the potential impacts.

If the City goes forward with its plans to reduce Governor Drive to a single lane in each direction to accommodate a bike lane, the result would be complete traffic gridlock in the mornings, afternoons when the three schools let out, and during the evening rush hour, when motorists use Governor Drive as a shortcut to Regents Road and the I-805.

Governor Drive Shopping Centers: In addition to the traffic concerns, the proposed rezoning at the Vons and Sprouts shopping centers to accommodate as many as 500-600 housing units at each center would be completely out of scale and character of the surrounding neighborhood.

It is unknown how much retail these centers would retain if they were redeveloped, which is of great concern to residents who rely on the existing stores, services and restaurants. If retail stores were to be diminished, residents would need to drive to other communities to shop and eat out, which goes against the City’s Climate Action Program. For many seniors who no longer drive, it would prove to be an even greater hardship.

If housing is added to these centers, zoning for the two shopping centers should remain at its current level of 29 housing units per acre at most.

Impacts on Open Space: Open space areas are at a premium in our community and need to be protected. Increased housing density and population would threaten the flora and fauna in Rose Canyon, which surrounds south UC on three sides.

Conclusion:

While we acknowledge the need for more affordable housing in San Diego, University City is the wrong place to add any more than 5,000 to 10,000 units over the next 30 years. It would be reckless for the City to proceed with zoning for any more when there is no infrastructure to accommodate more people.

Housing demand in San Diego is for more single-family homes, not more luxury apartment high-rises, which have already saturated the market.

The City’s vision of people suddenly transitioning to public transportation is idealistic, but not realistic. Our region was not planned for public transportation, and attempts to make a transit-friendly city have failed. As proof, one only needs to look at the trolley and buses passing by that are almost completely devoid of passengers.

There is absolutely no reason for upzoning anywhere in the single-family neighborhoods of south University City. This area is built out, and any additional traffic in this area will cause traffic gridlock and pose a viable threat to the safety of the residents, particularly our children.

The City doesn’t appear to be listening to UC residents — tax-paying, voting citizens who have worked decades so they could purchase homes in a single-family neighborhood. Our leading realtors will attest to the fact that a large portion of the home sales in recent years in UC have been to young couples starting families. They specifically chose UC for its family-oriented environment where schools are good, parks and recreation facilities are close by, and the crime rate is relatively low. The City’s plan to add enormous density here will destroy our neighborhoods and quality of life.

With new state-mandated housing, the City of San Diego has an opportunity to revitalize impoverished neighborhoods, repurpose industrial and commercial buildings, and help us live up to our reputation as “America’s Finest City.” It is unconscionable that the City is aiming to ruin established, well-planned, desirable neighborhoods instead.

We request that the City consider the dire consequences of going forward with its unreasonable and life-threatening Land Use Scenarios in University City and work with our community to develop a far more sensible plan. We are available to meet to discuss this further.

Sincerely,

