OB Pier Renewal Community Workshop – Liberty Station Sat., April 1

The City of San Diego is holding a community workshop on the OB Pier renewal Saturday, April 1 at the Liberty Station Conference Center.

Presentations will be given at noon and at 2 pm followed by “self-paced interactive workshops” about the condition of the pier and for community input on “its potential renewal.” This workshop will be the first in a series of public meetings about the pier and “options for the structure.”

The Conference Center is at 2600 Laning Road (92106).

It is the opinion of the OB Rag — and many others, such as the City of San Diego, the consultants hired by the city, Councilmember Jen Campbell, — that the condition of the pier is so bad that the only option is for its complete “renewal” or replacement; a brand new pier, “state of the art” as some have called for.

So, the only issue, truthfully, is its design. What will the new design of the brand new pier be?

Ocean Beach has several representatives to the Mayor’s Taskforce on the pier, including OBCDC appointees Nichol Ueno, Secretary and Mark Winkie, President.