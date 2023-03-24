Reader Rant: ‘How California Set Up the Licensed Marijuana Industry to Fail’

By Midnight Toker

Very briefly, here is how the State of California set up the licensed marijuana industry to fail.

For context, in June 2021, the California Legislature had to approve a $100-million plan in order to bolster California’s legal marijuana industry, which continues to struggle……

Here is the receipt I received after purchasing an eight of an ounce (3.5 grams) of decent cannabis flower recently at a licensed dispensary (not in the city of San Diego):

As you can see, the total product cost was $39.99. But on top of that, government taxes to the tune of $11.91 were also added. This made for a total charge of $51.89 — that’s a increase of nearly 30%! (29.7% to be more exact) over the original price.

What other industry charges 30% taxes to customers?

This overcharge is what is hurting the licensed pot dispensaries and pot industry in the state in general. Customers look to other sources of weed because these prices are so high.

And government did this — state, county, city — all piled on top of the original marijuana legalization in the hopes of taxing the hell of it in order to fill their general coffers.

This state and local rush to straddle the new budding industry in the hopes of generating so much revenue that government leaders didn’t have to worry anymore about being complicit in crafting new laws and rules for a once illicit market, is now what burdens the very thing government wanted to see grow.