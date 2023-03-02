New Thai Restaurant Replacing Former ‘Thai Time Bistro’ in Ocean Beach

Social Thai Kitchen will soon join the Ocean Beach neighborhood. According to a recent permit filing, the new Thai restaurant will replace Thai Time Bistro at 1830 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.

Owner Suchitra Saengmanee recently acquired the space and is in the early stages of planning an interior remodel. The second-generation restaurant space will luckily only need some cosmetic modifications to transform into the updated Thai eatery.

While few details are known about the menu at Social Thai Kitchen, Ocean Beach locals will be in good hands with Saengmanee. This is the second restaurant for Saengmanee, who previously operated a Thai restaurant before selling prior to the pandemic.

An opening timeline for Social Thai Kitchen is unclear at this point in planning. A website and social media for Social Thai Kitchen are in the works soon.

Source: What Now San Diego