If All California’s Homeless Lived in One Place, They’d Make Up the 32nd Largest City in the State

California is now home to more than 171,000 homeless individuals, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a 6.2% increase since 2020.

Roughly 67%, or more than 115,000 are unsheltered meaning that they’re living outside.

If all the state’s homeless individuals lived in one locale, they’d make up the 32nd largest city in California. This may not seem so much. But consider this.

California has nearly 500 cities with populations of 10,000 or more. So the homeless city would be larger than 470 of the state’s cities with such a population.

The city would be larger than Palmdale with 167,987, larger than Salinas with 163,004, Hayward with 162,254, Corona at 157,844, Pomona’s 151,592, Escondido’s 151,443, Torrance with 147,156, Fullerton, Visalia, Orange, Pasadena, Victorville, Santa Clara, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Concord, Vallejo, Berkeley, East Los Angeles,

and … the list goes on.

Of course, we’re not suggesting that all the state’s unhoused population move into one place, into one city — but if they did, they could declare an emergency and ask for county, state and federal help.