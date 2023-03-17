St. Paddy’s O’Beach Party — OB Pier Parking Lot – Friday & Saturday, March 17-18

St. Paddy’s O’Beach Party – Friday & Saturday, March 17-18, 2023 – 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Ocean Beach Pier Parking Lot, Newport Avenue

From St. Paddy’s O’Beach Party:

“The organizers behind the legendary OB Oktoberfest, announced their beachside event, ‘St. Paddy’s O’Beach Party’ is returning for its second year March 17-18.

“To celebrate the Irish holiday, a handful of San Diego’s best event organizers invite the public (21+) to Ocean Beach, where Newport meets the beach, for the two-day event.

“Popular reggae rock band, The Expendables, along with a handful of other West Coast-based headliners are set to perform.

“The second annual beachside event is expecting over 10,000 party-goers, dressed in head to toe green, to gather at the Ocean Beach Pier Parking Lot for live music, green beer, cocktails and St. Paddy’s Day-themed games.

“The first 500 attendees each day will receive a special experience.

“Friday, those that arrive first will receive complimentary corned beer slides and a gold coin that can be redeemed for prizes such as cocktails, swag and cash.

“On Saturday, the first 500 party-goers will participate in the returning and highly anticipated ‘Guac Off’ competition, where local vendors will compete to be crowned the ‘Best Guac in Ocean Beach,’ challenging the reigning champion, La Doña.

“A portion of proceeds from the St. Paddy’s O’Beach Party benefits the Ocean Beach MainStreet Association, an organization dedicated to building a thriving business district that fulfills the needs of the neighboring community and visitors alike, and The Peninsula Alliance, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities and implementing change in our Point Loma and Ocean Beach communities.

“Last year’s event raised over $50,000 for community partners.

“Live music and drinks will be flowing from 1 p.m. – 11 p.m. daily. Tickets to attend San Diego’s newest St. Patrick’s Day beachside festival are $20 and can be purchased at the door.

“Those interested in VIP tickets for $50 can be purchased ahead of time here which includes entrance ($20 value), 2 drinks ($20 value), St. Paddy’s Swag, an exclusive VIP drink line, upgraded restrooms and priority re-entry.”

MORE INFO & VIP TICKET LINKS HERE

–Image courtesy of St. Paddy’s O’Beach Party