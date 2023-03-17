Experience Native Plants in Bloom at Sunset Cliffs Natural Park – Sat., March 17

Nature is calling… Come Experience Spring at Sunset Cliffs Natural Park Saturday, March 18 from 9 to 11 am

See over 40 species of native plants in full bloom in the “Demonstration Garden” overlooking the Pacific Ocean,

located on the south side of the Ladera Street parking lot in Sunset Cliffs Natural Park Cliffs.

Hosted by the Sunset Cliffs Natural Park Council and Friends of Sunset Cliffs.

Questions? Contact Rosamaria 619-890-2828

www.SunsetCliffsNaturalPark.org