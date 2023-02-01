Winter Beauty in San Diego

Photo taken from Crest on Jan. 30, 2023

There’s certainly beauty in San Diego during these rainy, snowy winter months.

From the Bayside hiking trail at Cabrillo; by Colleen O’Connor, Jan. 31, 2023

Hey, do  you have a great photo of San Diego’s wintry landscape? Send it and we’ll share. (Send to obragblog@gmail.com)

