February 2023 Events from the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise.

See below for “More on Kip Kruegar”

Every Saturday 10:30 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Meetings February 4th, 11th, 18th,and 25th Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

February 2nd – February 9th Human Rights Watch Film Festival recommended by Alliance San Diego More info: https://ff.hrw.org/san-diego and https://www.facebook.com/AllianceSD/?ref=page_internal

February 2nd Thursday 4 pm Third Act SoCal Working Group Online Launch Event We are excited to meet you and tell you about our plans so far for contributing to the climate and protect-the-vote campaigns of Third Act (thirdact.org). Our launch event will feature remarks by Third Act founder Bill McKibben, best-selling author and Third Act advisor Rebecca Solnit, and Third Act Managing Director Kafia Ahmed. If you’re serious about addressing the climate crisis and the threats to our democracy, we need you among us. To attend our launch, please register below or email us at thirdactsocal@gmail.com.

https://thirdact-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcldemqrDsrEtexjm9C1ywoLnvzC9DCJBDu

If you can’t make it, email us and we’ll send you a video replay of the meeting and information about joining our working group.

February 3rd. Friday 11 am 12 pm Greenpeace Fire Drill Fridays with Jane Fonda Fire Drill Fridays invites both life-long environmentalists and new climate advocates to engage with the climate justice movement and take action for a cleaner, greener, healthier world. In December, world leaders officially agreed to protect 30% of all land and 30% of all oceans by 2030. But in a few short weeks, world leaders are coming back together to try to finalize a Global Oceans Treaty and we need to fight like hell to make sure that goal actually translates into a global network of marine sanctuaries that put our oceans on a path to heal and flourish. Join Jane and Greenpeace USA Oceans Campaign Director, John Hocevar, as they discuss a momentous victory and critical crossroads in the fight to protect the health of our oceans. Find out more about what’s at stake and what you can do. More info: https://www.mobilize.us/greenpeace/event/513187/

February 3rd. Friday 10 am – 5 pm Redwood Energy’s 14th Zero Carbon Retreat Recommended by San Diego Building Electrification Coalition. Join us for our webinar with keynote speakers: U.S. Representative Katie Porter, and Nalleli Cobo of People Not Pozos(oil wells). Register here for deep dives on EV charging for renters, low-income rate reforms, Passive House high rises and so much more.

More info: https://sdbec.org/event/redwood-energys-14th-zero-carbon-retreat/

February 3rd. Friday 11:30 am Online forum on San Onofre safety with Union of Concerned Scientists expert Dr. Edwin Lyman, Director of Nuclear Power Safety for the Union of Concerned Scientists (USC). The online meeting is free and open to the public. Lyman, an expert on nuclear proliferation, nuclear terrorism and nuclear power safety will address security risks at Southern California Edison’s seaside nuclear waste dump at San Onofre. More info:

https://myemail.constantcontact.com/Online-forum-on-San-Onofre-safety-with-Union-of-Concerned-Scientists-expert-.html?soid=1139200086158&aid=2ULiuLEEz0g

February 4th Saturday 9 am – 4 pm Love Your Wetlands Day 2023 Event by San Diego Audubon Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve. Join us for the return of Love Your Wetlands Day, the annual opportunity to explore the Kendall-Frost Marsh and participate in hands-on activities to explore, learn about and protect Mission Bay’s wetlands! This year, San Diego Audubon and UCSD Natural Reserve System are partnering with California Climate Action Corps! On top of being able to explore the marsh, community members will have the opportunity to take action in the City-wide movement to address the climate crisis. Activities will take place throughout the day and are family friendly. More info: Facebook

February 6th Monday 6 pm 8 pm What’s in the Water? Event by Friends of Famosa Slough Pt. Loma/Hervey Library 3701 Voltaire St. San Diego 92107 At our annual meeting guest speakers will discuss water quality – How is it tested? Protected? Is it good for birds, fish, and mollusks? More info: Friends of Famosa Slough | San Diego CA | Facebook

February 7th Tuesday 9 am – 12:30 pm San Diego Estuary Science Symposium Recommended by Climate Science Alliance Hosted by Scripps Institute of Oceanography, Tijuana River National Estuarine Research Reserve and California Sea Grant, this half-day virtual symposium will bridge the science and management communities on research topics that relate to the health of ecosystems such as the Tijuana Estuary, San Diego Bay, and Los Peñasquitos Lagoon including: their dynamical connection to beaches and ocean; innovative techniques for monitoring stressors such as hypoxia events and contaminants; and restoration approaches toward coastal resilience. If you are interested in attending, please sign up at https://tinyurl.com/4t2nz8jt to reserve your spot and receive future meeting details!

More info: Facebook

February 8th Wednesday 5 pm Conscious Closets Webinar Event by I Love a Clean San Diego Did you know the average American throws away 82 pounds of textile waste every year? You will learn about all things sustainable fashion, including Textile recycling and upcycling ideas – including a demo of how to turn an old T-shirt into a reusable bag! Low-waste laundry routines. How to mindfully clean out your closet. Thrift shopping tips and local secondhand store recommendations. The environmental impacts of fast fashion. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1232618944131248

February 9th Thursday 5:30 – 7:30 pm Fossils, Fertilizers, and False Solutions Event by North County Climate Change Alliance Please join us to hear from Steven Feit, an attorney from the Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL). The discussion will expand on the findings of a recent report done by CEIL entitled Fossils, Fertilizers, and False Solutions. We will learn how fertilizers drive the exceedance of several planetary boundaries, their deep links to fossil fuels, and how the two industries are pursuing an aligned agenda to slow the needed climate transition. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1147367655961069/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

February 9th Thursday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm Restorative Justice in Education Event by League of Women Voters Have you wondered what restorative justice is and how it can be used in schools to decrease the role of police? Restorative justice seeks to examine the harmful impact of a crime/action and then determines what can be done to repair that harm while holding the person who caused it accountable for their actions. Accountability for the offender means accepting responsibility and acting to repair the harm done. Our justice system is too often a punishment system that does not improve the victim’s situation and doesn’t teach the offender how to change his or her ways. More info: RESTORATIVE JUSTICE IN EDUCATION Registration, Thu, Feb 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM | Eventbrite

February 11th Saturday 11 am – 4 pm City Heights Multi-Cultural Festival of Love Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park 3795 Fairmont Ave. San Diego 92105 The purpose of the event it to unite a diverse community without cultural or language barriers. With the assistance of community residents and nonprofits that help out different cultural and ethnic backgrounds, we can bring cultural awareness to City Heights. More info: Facebook

February 11th Saturday 10 am – 1 pm SD Fixit Clinic with Goodwill Industries Event by San Diego FixIt Clinic, Sustainability is Sexy and San Diego Makers GuildGoodwill Industries 36663 Rosecrans San Diego We have been all too accustomed to the throw away lifestyle. If something doesn’t work, throw it out and buy a new one. Because of this behavior our landfills are filling at a rapid rate and electronic waste has become the one of the largest pollution generators. So why not learn how to fix it?! Bring your broken, non-functioning things: electronics, appliances, computers, toys, bicycles, clothes, etc. for assessment, disassembly, and possible repair. We’ll provide workspace, specialty tools, and guidance to help you disassemble and troubleshoot your item. Whether we fix it or not, you’ll learn more about how it was manufactured and how it worked. This is a family-friendly event: children are heartily invited! We are so excited to announce our partnership with Goodwill Industries of San Diego County. We will be hosting events at specific Goodwill locations throughout the year. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/3365140340469353?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

February 11th Saturday 3 pm Amnesty International Group 137 San Diego. We have been around for 50 years and continue to meet monthly to write letters on urgent actions and plan our events. We’ll be holding in-person meetings on 2nd Saturdays of each month at 3 pm at Mazara Trattoria 2302 30th St. San Diego 92104

We’ll also occasionally hold virtual meetings with guest speakers on various human rights issues More info: http://amnestysd.org/meeting

February 14th Tuesday 4 pm – 8 pm It’s a Labor of Love. Event by Border Angels. Mujeres Brew House 1983 Julian Ave, San Diego 92113. This special Valentine’s Day Event is to support our Day Laborer Outreach program. Part of the proceeds from sales at the event will go towards buying clothes, supplies, and gear for day laborers. Stop by and support this local business and grab some food, say hi to the BA team, and pick up some limited-time merchandise. More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=553402626822494&set=a.335010928661666

February 16TH Thursday 5 pm – 6 pm Say No to Single-Use Plastic Webinar Event by I Love a Clean San Diego Did you know that humans produce almost 400 million tons of plastic each year, across the globe? During the webinar, we’ll cover: Zero waste product swaps for single-use items, How to properly recycle or dispose of the plastic waste you do create, What happens to plastic after we use it and throw it in the trash and Why it’s so important for our health and the health of the environment to reduce plastic usage. More info: https://cleansd.org/event/say-no-to-single-use-plastic-webinar/

February 18th Saturday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm DxE SD Video outreach at Little Italy Piazza della Famiglia at Date St. & India St. Please join us for a video outreach at Little Italy. The goal is bringing awareness to people about the devastating effects of animal agriculture to our environment, public health and of course the animals, and why it is important to talk about animal rights to achieve liberation for all.We will have a “cube” set up with signs and TV’s to grab people’s attention. If you don’t feel comfortable talking to people, you can come and hold a sign or TV or shadow someone with more outreaching experience if you want to learn how to approach strangers. Please wear black or dark colors and dress according to the weather. More info: DxE SD Video outreach at Little Italy | Facebook

February 19th Sunday 3 pm – 5pm Building Your Climate Action Series: Part 1 How to Build a Movement Together Event by SD350 Location TBA Online event February 21st Tuesday When you participate in climate action with SanDiego350, you are taking part in a powerful grassroots climate organization in San Diego. In this kickoff workshop, learn the history of your climate organization and the wins we’ve secured in our past 10 years. Begin to build your toolkit with key vocabulary, the basics of movement building, how SD350 is structured, and our theory of change. All are welcome! More info: https://sandiego350.org/event/civi_event_1460/?instance_id=403

February 21st. Tuesday 9 am – 4 pm 10th Annual Zero Waste Symposium : Global Overview, Local Action County of San Diego ( Campus Center Hearing Room) 5520 Overland Avenue San Diego 92123 We are so thrilled to be able to hold our 10th Annual Zero Waste Symposium as a hybrid (virtual and in-person) this year! Global Overview and Local Action are such important topics that affect us all, and we are excited to hear about the sustainable initiatives being implemented in San Diego and beyond. We invite everyone to join this hybrid event and learn more about how we can all work together to reduce waste and create a positive impact on our environment. Together, we can make a difference and create a more sustainable future for generations to come! $30 More info: 10th Annual Zero Waste Symposium: Global Overview, Local Action Registration, Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM | Eventbrite

February 22nd – February 26th San Diego Bird Festival Event by San Diego Audubon Marina Village Conference Center. 1936 Quivira Way, San Diego, CA 92109. Celebrate the wild birds and habitats of San Diego with us. Our field trips reach every corner of the county. Festival registration is $35 per person, which gains you access to many included social events. Field trips and programs are available at additional cost.More info: San Diego Bird Festival : San Diego Bird Festival : Birding : San Diego Audubon

February 23rd Thursday 11 am – 12 pm Environmental Justice and the Built Environment: Protecting Children and Families Recommended by CleanEarth4Kids This webinar is the first in a three-part series exploring the disproportionate exposure of pregnant people, infants, children of color and other vulnerable populations to toxic chemicals and the ways in which choosing healthier building materials can protect vulnerable populations. This series is co-hosted by BlueGreen Alliance, the Collaborative for Health and Environment, the Program for Reproductive Health and the Environment, and Healthy Building Network, in partnership with Green Building Alliance. More info: https://cleanearth4kids.org/calendar#event=75653068;instance=20230223110000?popup=1

February 25th Saturday Walk for Animals – North County Event by San Diego Humane Society Kit Carson Park, Escondido. Together, we can provide animals with shelter and lifesaving medical care, help families adopt new pets, rescue animals from cruelty and neglect, and so much more. In the coming year, we will care for more than 40,000 animals in need! By joining the Walk for Animals, you’ll help give each one the second chance they deserve. More info: Walk for Animals | San Diego Humane Society (sdhumane.org)

February 25th Saturday 5 pm-7:30 pm the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art will honor its 2023 Keepers of the Culture recipients. San Diego History Center 1649 El Prado San Diego 92101 We are pleased to collaborate with the San Diego Center as we honor true culture icons. Join us in showing appreciation to:

• Ken Anderson, Director of UCSD Gospel Choir, the Grossmont College Gospel Choir and the renown Dr. Martin Luther King Choir

• Jeanne-Cornell Wheat, Painter, Sculptor, Visual Mutli-Medium Artist

• Elliot Lawrence, Smooth Jazz Guitarist & Singer

• Dr. Johnson Warren, Publisher San Diego Voice & Viewpoint

• Honorable Leon Williams, First Black elected to San Diego City Council & Country Board of Supervisors, Supporter of arts.

The doors will open at 5pm for reception featuring the award-winning band Lyrical Groove. The program will begin at 6pm. The event is free, but space is limited.

Please RSVP at www.sdaamfa.org More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/keepers-of-the-culture-2023-tickets-522269531227

February 25th Saturday 12 pm – 3 pm Change for Liberation: Legal Defense Fundraiser for Donald Sirypangno This event is co-organized by the Freedom and Justice Committee of Asian Solidarity Collective (ASC) and Pillars of the Community. Pillars Of the Community 6443 Imperial Avenue San Diego 92114 We’re launching our first ever Change for Liberation campaign to benefit the legal defense fund of Konesavanh “Donald” Sirypangno, currently serving a life sentence. Tacos + lumpia available for purchase, Free local performances and Live screen printing by @culturayskate

More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/change-for-liberation-legal-defense-fundraiser-for-donald-sirypangno-tickets-489073009537?fbclid=IwAR2srMA2_JJ2mHryssgFjK3XzMYqSWhBk0lV3mc0EcCrpJKV_oHodCoGBFA

February 26th Sunday 10 am – 2 pm Bird-Friendly Home and Garden Expo Marina Village Conference Center 1936 Quivira Way. Birds face so many challenges in our changing world. There are some things that you can do to make a difference for them! The expo will feature several organizations and businesses that can help you help birds. Also, our friend Candace with SoloBee (https://www.solobee.com/) will be there to teach you how to protect our solitary bees. More info: https://www.sandiegoaudubon.org/birding/san-diego-bird-festival/bird-friendly-home-and-garden-expo.html

February 28th Tuesday 7 pm Nat Talk: The Secret World of Wildlife Event by San Diego Natural History Museum 1788 El Prado Balboa Park San Diego. Join Mammalogist Scott Tremor as he shares how scientists at The Nat and partner organizations use camera traps to study and help wildlife. This talk is an extension of our newest exhibition, Caught on Camera, which showcases beautiful photography of regional wildlife taken with the help of camera traps, also known as trail cams. Some of the photos on display are from real-life research projects organized by scientists at The Nat and partner organizations, including one that revealed the range of the isolated and elusive Humboldt’s flying squirrel (Glaucomys oregonensis). Scott will share photos and stories from the research and explain how useful camera traps are for wildlife management and conservation. Tickets are $9 for members and $12 for non-members. Doors to The Nat open at 6 PM, with the talk beginning at 7 PM More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1924880751187817/?ref=newsfeed

February 28th Tuesday 11 am – 1pm Shaping and Molding Energy Policy in California: Be an influencer not a reactor. Event by San Diego Green Building Council Energy codes, standards and policy are often viewed by manufacturers, specifiers, and builders as necessary evils; factors that get in the way of executing building projects. Few of us realize the essential nature of the regulatory function of government – policy and regulations drive markets. California’s Building Energy Efficiency Standards (Title 24, Part 6) have undergone one of the most significant updates in many years for the current 2022 code cycle and will look to incorporate additional decarbonization strategies in the 2025 cycle. This panel will explain the 2022 Title 24 changes and updates, and how they impact the building industry today. They will demonstrate the mechanisms behind evolving better codes and standards; provide an overview of what factors to consider when planning products and projects; and discuss the building sector’s role in grid modernization and decarbonization. More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/cea_molding_energy_policy_20230228

https://www.sdge.com/energy-innovation-center/education-training

About Kip Kruegar

As we wrote in the November enewsletter we lost our friend and Ocean Beach Green Center board member Kip of Voltaire. We have raised over $3000 for the Kip of Voltaire Memorial Fund. We are still researching how to best honor him. Ideas are a tree planting project, memorial bench/plaque or a mural on Voltaire St. His wonderful friend, Alyssa, had set up an Instagram account for him when he was still with us and now shares many great memories of him. She also has set up a Go Fund Me account to raise additional funds for his Memorial Fund. Here is the link: https://www.instagram.com/kip_of_voltaire/ You can learn more about him on the Ocean Beach Green Center Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/Ocean-Beach-Green-Center-1648623728716679

To keep up to date on Women’s rights go to: Women’s March San Diego https://womensmarchsd.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchsandiego/?ref=page_internal

They also recommend the following groups: Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Women’s March, MoveOn, UltraViolet, ACLU, the Liberate Abortion Coalition, SEIU, NARAL Pro-Choice America, United State of Women, and MomsRising

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Go to “get involved page” for their links http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html

An excellent source for events and credible information from local and national sources is Peace San Diego at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PeaceSanDiego

A good source for events related to climate change and sustainability issues is San Diego Climate Action Network https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/calendar/