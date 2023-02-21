SeaWorld – Which Has Not Paid Its Rent to San Diego – Is Shooting Fireworks Off Again; Sign the Petition to Stop Them

By Judi Curry

So Sea World is at it again.

My two new dogs are shaking so hard I’m afraid they will have a heart attack.

Don’t tell me it’s my fault; don’t tell me it’s my problem; don’t tell me it’s beautiful and you like it.

It is harmful to the environment; it is harmful to ALL animals; it brings back horrific memories of our military suffering from PTSD.

Sea World does not need to shoot off these loud environmentally unsafe bombs. The paying customers are already there and no one is buying tickets to watch fireworks. They aren’t paying their bill to San Diego either but they continue to destroy the neighboring areas.

Wake up people. Protest. Tell them to use other methods if they must have fireworks.

Remember the living creatures as well as the environment- all are suffering. Their role is not of a firework production; they are supposed to be aiding marine life. Hard to do that as they continue to destroy it.

It’s time for your voice to be heard and the best way to be heard is to sign the petition asking Sea World to stop the fireworks and use quiet ones or drone. You can sign here .

Thank you.