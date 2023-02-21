‘Come One, Come All’ to Congress of History Conference in Point Loma – Feb. 24 & 25

Congress of History San Diego & Imperial Counties invite you to the Come One, Come All! Community Events that bind us together, Conference 2023 on :

Friday February 24, at 9 am to 4 pm & Saturday February 25, 9 am to 4 pm At S.E.S. Portuguese Hall 2818 Avenida de Portugal 92106

All who paid in 2020 for the canceled conference are invited back at no additional cost, and new guests are welcome to experience a day and a half of dynamic speakers on interesting topics.

To register, just text Louise Torio at 619-233-8833 with your name and email. Pay by cash or check at the door. Admission is $35 per adult, or $25 per senior 65+. This year we’re inviting all students with a current ID to attend the conference as our guests (yes, that means free!). But we ask that you register so we know how many people to expect.

Do bring some spending money! We’ll have Sunbelt Publications bringing books for sale, historical organizations will have tables with fun items, and all who buy at La Playa Books that weekend and show their program will get 15% off! On Saturday visit the Portuguese Museum across the street from the Hall.

At S.E.S.Portuguese Hall 2818 Avenida de Portugal 92106 on Point Loma in San Diego, with free parking in the parking lot and many places to have lunch only one block away.

Questions? Text Louise Torio at 619-233-8833.

2023 Conference Speakers Schedule

Friday, February 24, 2023

9:00-9:15 Conference Opens

COH President’s Greeting • Conference Chairperson Introduction

9:15-9:45 Richard Carrico

San Diego’s First Fiestas, Pow Wows, and Gatherings: Thousands of Years of Celebrations.

9:45-10:15 Aditi Worcester

Coming Together to Find the Facts: The Historic Vital Records Collection at the County Archives.

10:15-10:30 Break: Visit Organizations, Vendors, and Authors.

10:30-11:00 Evelyn Barandiaran,

Portuguese Historical Center

AFesta do Espirito Sano Brings Together the Region’s Portuguese Community, and more!

11:00-11:30 Nancy Carol Carter

Four Days of Pageantry: Groundbreaking for the 1915 Exposition.

11:30-12:00 Jim Price and Bruce Semelsberger

Celebration of the San Diego & Arizona Railroad: 1919 and the Centennial in 2019.

12:00-1:30 Lunch on your own: Visit with Friends, Organizations, Vendors

1:30-2:00 Russell Low

The All-American Crew: World War II Brought Them Together, Dedication to Country Made Them a Team.

2:00-2:30 Louise Torio

Dia de los Muertos in Sherman Heights: Community Coalescence via Culture.

2:30-3:15 Eric Duval

The “Tail” of the Ocean Beach Kite Festival.

3:15-3:45 Before your leave:

Buy books, visit Organizations, Vendors, and Authors

Saturday, February 25, 2023

9:00-9:15 Conference Day 2 Opens

COH President’s Greeting • Conference Chairs Welcomes

9:15-9:45 Jack Larimer

Days of ’49: How Fundraising Veterans Put Vista on the Map

9:45-10:15 Diana Lindsay

Coming Together to Create the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

10:15-10:30 Break: Visit Organizations, Vendors, and Authors

10:30-11:00 Alexander D. Bevil

When Hollywood Came to My Neighborhood: Opening Day at the Clairemont Theatre, June 29, 1965.

11:00-11:30 Susan Walter

The Earthquake That Brought Us Together.

11:30-12:00 Bill NcNaughton

The Day the Missing Grapes Returned to North County: Reviving the Grape Day Festival for a Third Time!

12:00-12:15 Conference Close

Invitation to attend the May 20, 2023 Congress of History Board Meeting to discuss the future of the organization.

12:15-12:30 Before your leave:

Buy books, visit Organizations, Vendors, and Authors

…

The Congress of History of San Diego & Imperial Counties provides unity and coordinates the educational efforts of member organizations interested in promoting a greater awareness of the history of San Diego and Imperial Counties and outlying regions among its members and the general public.