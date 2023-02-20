Becca Taylor – From OB Town Council to Head of County Democratic Party

Some of us knew Becca Taylor as a mere mortal when she served on the Ocean Beach Town Council Board. Today she’s the head honcho of the San Diego County Democratic Party. So, who is Becca Taylor?

Ken Stone at Times of San Diego has a fairly thorough report on Taylor and begins:

Granddaughter of a preacher. Growing up Food Stamp poor in a “very conservative” Texas household. Owner of two Harleys (one named Luna). Overcoming PTSD from Afghan service.

Avoiding being outed as bisexual during Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, she was briefly married to a Navy man and still uses his name.

San Diego Democrats, meet Becca Taylor, your new county chair.

Thrust into “acting” leadership last May when Will Rodriguez-Kennedy stepped aside as chair amid sex-assault allegations, Taylor formally took his place a month ago during a Zoom meeting of the party’s Central Committee.

Stone recounts some of what Becca accomplished when she worked in the Peninsula:

She joined causes and social justice groups — involved in the Fight for 15 minimum wage with Interfaith Worker Justice. Helped start a few Democratic clubs, was active with the Point Loma OB club and the veterans club.

She served on the Ocean Beach Town Council board (helping end the Fourth of July “Marshmallow Wars” and winning a community plan update) and was volunteer manager for the San Diego Rapid Response Network, aiding asylum seekers.

Enjoy the rest of Stone’s interview.