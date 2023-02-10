OB Historical Society Presents: Balboa Park Historian on ‘Coastal Scrub to Garden Fair’ – Thurs., Feb.16

Ocean Beach Historical Society Presents: Coastal Scrub to Garden Fair, by Nancy Carol Carter, Thursday February 16 at 7:00 pm for at Water’s Edge Faith Community – 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd.

After many years of debate and controversy, a formal plan for the landscaping and planting of San Diego’s City Park was adopted in 1902. Much of the original plan was shelved when preparations for the 1915 Panama-California Exposition began in earnest.

When the Olmstead Brothers Landscape firm bowed out of the Exposition team, opportunity fell to two “accidental landscapers.” Balboa Park historian Nancy Carol Carter will describe how this precarious predicament resulted in the richly planted and beautifully maintained grounds of the Exposition, which won praise as a “Garden Fair.”

This lively program will introduce a wide cast of interesting characters and is illustrated by numerous vintage photographs showing how the Exposition forever changed Balboa Park and influenced horticulture in all of southern California. Please plan to join Ocean Beach Historical Society Thurs., Feb. 16 at 7 pm. Always FREE, Come on down!