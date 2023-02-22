Restaurant Review: Officine Buona Forchetta at Liberty Station in Point Loma

Restaurant Review

Officine Buona Forchetta

2865 Sims Rd.

(Liberty Station)

San Diego, CA 92106

619-548-5770

By Judi Curry

When you get to be my age there really is nothing good about birthdays, except when friends call and wish you a great day; or friends call and ask you out for lunch or dinner, or those that have meant so much to you in the past are also part of your future. This birthday was no exception, and I heard from many friends, relatives, former students, etc. And it is still going on!

Perhaps some of you remember my student Hitomi from Japan. She was with me for 5 years, and her English is now almost perfect. She has a job in Los Angeles and called to ask me if she and her friend Sean could take me to dinner the night before my birthday. Of course I said yes, because she is almost another daughter to me.

They wanted Italian food, and the two restaurants that she called for reservations were full because it was a holiday. But she remembered that one time the two of us went to Officine Buona Forchetta and had a delightful meal. One of the great factors for my friend Steve is that they have 33 pizza’s on the menu and pizza is his favorite food. There was no way we would not go there.

Parking is always a problem at Liberty Station, and this Monday evening at 6:00 was no exception. After circling the block a few times, Sean finally let us off while he went to find a parking place. Our table was ready for us, and although it was outside it was right under a portable heater so it was relatively comfortable.

We perused the menu, both the specials on a blackboard, which, by the way, I could not see from where I was sitting, and the written menu. We asked about the specials of the day and our waitperson, obviously from Italy, explained what was being offered and how it was cooked. Hitomi and I remembered the Artichokes on the Antipasti selections and that was the first thing we ordered. As a cook I wish I knew how they made them. They were slender, seasoned with herbs, the stem edible, and the heart so tender and tasty. Four came on a plate, which was not nearly enough for me, but we only wanted a taste.

I ordered the Risotto of the day which came with Clams, Shrimp, Mussels and white fish. There was so much of it that I could not finish it, and Steve did his part in trying to eat it all too, but there was just too much. The risotto was cooked in a tomato sauce, with the pieces of white fish interspersed in the rice. The shell fish were placed on top of the risotto, and everything was cooked well.

Hitomi ordered the Lasagna Bolognese, and although it was served in a soup dish, there was a lot of it too. Neither she nor Sean could finish it and they took home quite a bit of it. It also was very tasty.

And now we get to the pizza’s. Making a decision is a very difficult task! There are so many to choose from and each one is so different than the other. If Steve could have pizza for every meal he would, and watching him make his selection was almost a comedy.

He finally decided on “Rebecca” — a fried pizza! (He had never had a fried pizza before so it was something new for him.) Apparently the crust was fried before the toppings were placed on it. It had mozzarella, prosciutto cotto and mushrooms layered on the top and he said it was so good he would order it again. The different crust was very tasty and he would like to try that again also.

Sean ordered a “Jackson” – artichokes, arugula, grape tomatoes, onion and olives. It filled the entire plate and like all of our meals, was not able to be finished at one sitting. His pizza was listed under the “Vegana and Vegetarian” section, and throughout the menu there were options of ordering “gluten free” pizza.

Because it was a birthday celebration, I decided to order one of their special drinks – a “screwball martini.” It was like no other martini I have ever had – sweet and tasty. I made the comment to those at the table that it really was a “female drink” because it had none of the taste of martini’s.

I have to say that our meals were delicious. There is no question that we would go back. The food was hot; the service was good. The variety of items on the menu allow for something for everyone. It was an excellent choice. The only suggestion I would make is to dress warmly, be prepared for a multitude of airplanes going over your head while you are trying to have a conversation – the “Point Loma Pause” is utilized a lot during the meal. And …enjoy!