Gina Champion-Cain, Former Owner of OB’s Surf Rider Pizza, Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Giant Ponzi Scheme

Gina Champion-Cain, the former owner of the Surf Rider Pizza chain, a host of “patio restaurants”, vacation rentals and clothing businesses, was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison for operating almost a $400 million Ponzi scheme, with hundreds of victims.

U.S. District Judge Larry Burns said Champion-Cain deserved the maximum, calling her crimes a “tremendous fraud” and a “betrayal,” and likely the biggest fraud committed in the history of the federal court’s Southern District of California.

Her Ocean Beach Surf Rider Pizza had to close – and now the building has a whole different business. Champion-Cain was not the original owner of Surf Rider Pizza, having purchased the small chain from other owners.

Judge Burns said Champion-Cain could have been charged with many more criminal counts — and faced a much longer prison term — for a scheme that so far has resulted in net losses of more than $180 million. Her attorney had asked the judge to allow Champion-Cain to remain free until she received her Covid vaccination. Burns refused. She was led out of the courtroom with handcuffs and taken directly into custody.

See Lori Weisberg and Greg Moran’s piece at the San Diego Union-Tribune from today’s paper.

It was back in September 2019 that San Diego’s Cohn Restaurant Group took over Surf Rider Pizza in Ocean Beach – and La Mesa- .

The Cohns – David and Lesley Cohn of the Cohn Restaurant Group (CRG) – also took over running The Patio on Lamont in Pacific Beach, Saska’s in Mission Beach and the Surf Riders – as mentioned – as those eateries will placed “under the operational guidance” of the Cohns beginning September 30, 2019.

Other restaurants owned by Champion-Cain such as Fireside by the Patio in Liberty Station and The Patio on Goldfinch in Mission Hills were not taken over by the Cohn group and closed by the end of September, 2019. Champion-Cain also owned Patio Express locations in Mission Hills and Mission Beach; Bao Beach in Mission Beach; and Swell Coffee locations in Mission Beach and Del Mar.