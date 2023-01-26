TV Reporter and Local Resident Dan Plante Has Good News for Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach

KUSI reporter Dan Plante, an OB resident, has good news for merchants along Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach.
It’s all about classical music being piped out onto Newport; it’s about the perception that unhoused people have moved off the main street; it’s about how the community has stepped up to assist some of the merchants who’ve been burglarized recently; it’s about how there may be more police officers driving down Newport Ave.
But you have to watch the video.
After watching, let us know if you agree.
