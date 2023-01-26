Task Force: New OB Pier Will Be Completed — Hopefully — In 5 Years

It is full speed ahead on initial planning to replace the iconic Ocean Beach Pier creating an updated regional landmark to last up to a century.

A best-case scenario would be to have construction on a new structurally modern pier likely costing upwards of $100 million beginning before the end of 2026, with completion by mid-2028.

It will be a new pier for a new age, said OB resident and OB Pier Task Force member Mark Winkie.

“The mayor has formed a task force of about a dozen City engineers, consultants, and other stakeholders to design usable public space areas on a new pier,” he said. “We will be scheduling a series of public workshops to find out what people want to see in a new, re-imagined pier.

“You don’t want a pier with a bunch of rusted rebar and concrete sticking out of the water in OB, which is what will happen if nothing is done. The City has the responsibility of taking this pier and, following the will of the people, building a beautiful, brand-new structure that everyone can be proud of.”

