Feral Cats on Campus at Pt Loma Nazarene

By Lily Damron / Lomabeat.com / Jan. 25, 2023

Many on-campus Point Loma Nazarene University students may be familiar with the feral cats that roam around campus, especially the ones that live in the wooded area along the southern edge of Nease Residence Hall. Some may also be familiar with Jim Gaupsas and his wife, who feed and take care of them. I first heard about Gaupsas, and the cat population, from my roommate after she had unsuccessfully attempted to befriend the campus’ cats.

One afternoon, she ran into Gaupsas, who furthered her interest in becoming a cat whisperer.

?This past weekend, I walked over to the upper Nease parking lot and found the clearing off the path where the cats’ water bowls were. I settled down with a book for over an hour, hoping the cats would let me get close enough to take some pictures of them. As it grew closer to lunchtime, more and more cats melted out of the woodwork, but none would let me get within ten feet of them.

Then, around one, about six cats burst forward and ran toward a truck that had pulled up in up in the parking lot. I knew it had to be Gaupsas. I watched in awe as the previously skittish cats butted up against him and rubbed against his legs, meowing as he took bowls of cat food out of a refrigerated bag and talked to them by name. They still skirted around me, though, hiding in the bushes if I got too close or too loud.

