San Diego County Considers Minimum Wage for Traffic Control Workers

From 10News

The county Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Wednesday to advance a proposed minimum wage for traffic control workers on privately funded projects on county roads.

Wednesday’s vote, with Supervisors Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond opposed, was technically the first reading of the ordinance. Supervisors will consider the issue again on Feb. 8 for possible final approval.

Last September, the board directed Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer to develop the ordinance that codifies a minimum wage for traffic control workers, including forepersons and other on-site staff.

According to information on the supervisors’ agenda, hourly wages for traffic control workers range between $62.80 and $64.04, with contractors being responsible for paying the prevailing wage based on the project. The county proposal does not yet include any specific salary figures that would be required.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who partnered with Terra Lawson-Remer on the minimum wage proposal, said traffic control and roadway work is dangerous.

He added that according to federal statistics, more than 800 road workers are killed per year.

