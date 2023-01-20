San Diego Audubon to Host Dramatic King Tide Viewing Saturday in Mission Bay

On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from 7:30 to 10 a.m. (high tide at 8:06 a.m.) San Diego Audubon, ReWild and UCSD will host a King Tide viewing in Mission Bay’s Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve. The Reserve is at 2055 Pacific Beach Dr., 92109 (southeast corner of Pacific Beach Dr. and Crown Point Dr.)

Activities centered around Saturday’s forecasted King Tide high tide, including a bird tour of endangered Ridgway’s rails and other species, UCSD College Corps members sampling water quality and native plant health, details on Blue Carbon and the sequestering of carbon in native salt marshes, and opportunities for viewing the highest tides seen in the marsh and Mission Bay.

This month’s storms and series of “atmospheric rivers” have brought considerable flooding and tidal surges to California, notably in the San Diego area at Imperial Beach, Mission Beach, Cardiff, and elsewhere. King Tides are a naturally-occurring tidal phenomena that demonstrate the reach of daily high tides in years to come as sea levels rise, and on Saturday will result in the entirety of the Kendall-Frost Marsh basin filled with seawater.

The phenomenon of exceptionally high King Tides, and the ability of native salt marshes like those at Kendall-Frost Marsh to contain those tides and mitigate damage to low-lying coastal areas provided they are suitably “ReWilded” with similar native salt marshes before sea levels demonstrably rise.

City Councilmember Joe LaCava will join Tommy Hough, ReWild Mission Bay consultant and campaign coordinator, Priscilla Ortiz, Miss Kumeyaay Nation 2022–23, and representatives from San Diego Audubon, Barona Band of Mission Indians, and UCSD Natural Reserve.

Contact Tommy Hough at (206) 291-4145, or at conservation@sandiegoaudubon.org. More at http://www.rewildmissionbay.org. Media should utilize street parking near Crown Point Dr. and Pacific Beach Dr. There is no parking on-site.

Participating Organizations

San Diego Audubon – The San Diego Audubon Society seeks to foster the protection and appreciation of birds, wildlife, and their habitats through education and study, and advocate for a cleaner, healthier environment. We also seek to shape a culture where nature is a common interest of all, and where San Diegans learn to appreciate, understand, and actively protect our natural world. http://www.sandiegoaudubon.org/

UC Natural Reserve System – Serving as a living library of ecosystems throughout California, with most of the state’s major habitats represented from coastal tidepools, inland deserts, Redwood forests and verdant wetlands. No other network of field sites can match the system’s size, scope, and ecological diversity by offering outdoor laboratories to field scientists, classrooms without walls for students, and nature’s inspiration to all. http://www.ucnrs.org/

ReWild Mission Bay – A project of San Diego Audubon and our coalition partners to enhance and restore wetlands in the northeast corner of Mission Bay to enable cleaner water and species recovery, with opportunities for native plants and wildlife to thrive, and for San Diegans to more fully enjoy and benefit from the natural habitats of our collective backyard. http://www.rewildmissionbay.org/

Info above taken from press statement.