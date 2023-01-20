Ocean Beach Library Will Be Last to Fully Re-Open

As the San Diego Union-Tribune reported today, “The long-awaited return of Sunday public library hours in San Diego could come this spring as library officials say they’ve made significant progress filling a rash of 275 employee vacancies spurred by the pandemic.”

Some branches will reopen on Sunday over the next two months. But not the Ocean Beach Library.

As the U-T stated: “San Diego was also relatively slow to reopen its branches on days other than Sundays, with four branches remaining fully or partially closed until last year and with Ocean Beach still not fully re-opened.”

The Ocean Beach Library reopened for normal Monday-through-Thursday hours last May. Friday and Saturday hours are expected to be restored on Feb. 3, (Head librarian Misty) Jones said this week.

Full hours were restored at:

the Serra Mesa branch last March,

the North Clairemont library last April and

the Clairemont and Mountain View branches last July.

Regular hours for a branch are:11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.?on Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Jones expects to have five-hour Sunday service at 13 of the city’s 36 branches — the same amount of Sunday service San Diego had before its libraries shut down in spring of 2020.

If there aren’t enough workers for Sunday service to resume at all 13 branches immediately, Jones plans first to add Sunday service at four branches in low-income areas where library hours are considered most critical:

downtown,

Valencia Park,

Logan Heights and

City Heights.

The remaining nine branches slated for Sunday service are:

Mira Mesa,

Otay Mesa,

Pacific Beach,

Mission Valley,

Carmel Valley,

La Jolla,

Serra Mesa,

Point Loma and

Rancho Bernardo.

Apparently, a good part of the problem stems from “…earlier in the pandemic, Jones and Mayor Todd Gloria decided to use library closures as an opportunity to make a significant long-term change in library staffing, replacing the library’s hourly, part-time positions with jobs that have benefits. The goal was reducing turnover, which had been roughly 30 percent among hourly employees.”

But the process hasn’t gone smoothly. There are still 176 vacancies. Patrick Stewart, chief executive of the San Diego Library Foundation, said “the city is also to blame for an unusually slow hiring process for all city jobs, which take an average of more than 200 days to fill. “It’s an egregious amount of time…”