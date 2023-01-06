San Diego Rally to Demand Accountability and to Mark the 2 Years Since the Assault on Our Freedoms – Friday, Jan.6

San Diegans have organized a rally today, January 6, to demand accountability and to mark two years since the January 6th attack on our Capitol.

It’s from 2 to 4 PM at Balboa Park’s Bea Evenson Fountain (between the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center and the Natural History)

It’s part of events nationwide that will raise our voices for accountability and broad democracy reforms. The San Diego event organizers state:

This January 6 marks the second anniversary of the insurrection. January 6 was a dark day in America. The bipartisan January 6th Select Committee has shown that Trump and his MAGA allies planned, promoted, and paid for a criminal conspiracy to overturn an election they knew they’d lost.

Even though some of the most prominent election conspiracists lost their midterms, they are already looking to 2024 for ways to overturn the will of voters. They are working to sabotage future elections by changing state laws, threatening state officials and packing election administration offices so that they can have the final say over election results – even when they lose.

We cannot be complacent and are calling for an end to the ongoing violent and criminal attacks on our freedoms. We must protect our elections by protecting voters, election officials, and a free and fair process.

The event comes as Trump and extreme Republican politicians continue to spread false claims about the 2020 election results and undermine our Constitution. They are preparing to launch a sham investigation into the January 6 committee and the Biden Administration. In doing so they are threatening democracy itself.

Jan 6 Justice: Our Freedoms, Our Vote!

Organizers for the national networks state:

On January 6, 2023, the Not Above the Law and Declaration For American Democracy coalitions are partnering to hold nationwide actions on the second anniversary of the violent attack on our Capitol.

We know that even though some of the most prominent election conspiracists lost their midterms, they are already looking to 2024 for ways to overturn the will of voters.

They are working to sabotage future elections by changing state laws, threatening election officials and packing election administration offices so that they can have the final say over election results even when they lose.

They are willing to do so in order to put people in power who want to take away our freedoms, whether it is our reproductive rights, our social security, our Medicare, or our ability to access affordable higher education, address the climate crisis or prevent gun violence. They are also working to ensure that the people of Washington DC continue to lack representation and a voice in our democracy.

Meanwhile, they are launching sham investigations in the House of Representatives, while the need for real investigations into the criminal actions surrounding January 6 continue.

We cannot be complacent; together on January 6th, we will mobilize to both observe the January 6th attacks and launch into the next phase in our work: