Rainbow Over OB Gives Hope … That the Rain Is Over

by on January 17, 2023 · 3 comments

in Ocean Beach

Rainbow over Ocean Beach taken by Colleen O’Connor Tuesday morning, Jan. 17.

{ 3 comments… read them below or add one }

Frank Gormlie January 17, 2023 at 10:38 am

Patty and I have been dealing with 2 inches in the garage and flooding on its east side for the last 2 days. My energy to do much posting has been sapped.

Reply

Sorry not Sorry January 17, 2023 at 11:04 am

Good luck.

Reply

Gravitas January 17, 2023 at 11:26 am

Yikes….go slow. Clearing out flooded areas is dangerous in the sunniest of times.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Older Article:

Newer Article: