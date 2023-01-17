Rainbow Over OB Gives Hope … That the Rain Is Over

Rainbow over Ocean Beach taken by Colleen O’Connor Tuesday morning, Jan. 17.
Grassroots and Progressive views on local, national and world news
by Source on January 17, 2023 · 3 comments
in Ocean Beach
Rainbow over Ocean Beach taken by Colleen O’Connor Tuesday morning, Jan. 17.
Older Article: Mt. Laguna Tuesday Morning Jan. 17
Newer Article: OB Historical Society Presents: Mystery at the Blue Sea Cottage — Thursday, Jan. 19
available for purchase!
Sitemap | Contact | About Us | Comment Policy
Copyright 2007-2017 OBRag.org ~ Code is Poetry
{ 3 comments… read them below or add one }
Patty and I have been dealing with 2 inches in the garage and flooding on its east side for the last 2 days. My energy to do much posting has been sapped.
Good luck.
Yikes….go slow. Clearing out flooded areas is dangerous in the sunniest of times.