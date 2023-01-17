OB Historical Society Presents: Mystery at the Blue Sea Cottage — Thursday, Jan. 19

The Ocean Beach Historical Society presents: Thursday, January 19, 2023, Mystery At The Blue Sea Cottage, at Water’s Edge Faith Community, 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, at 7:00 pm.

OBHS begins our 2023 Lecture Series with a one-hundred-year-old cold case murder mystery! A few years ago, Richard Carrico brought us the story of Fritzi Mann, the young San Diego “Butterfly Dancer,” whose body was found on a Del Mar Beach in 1923. The crime was never solved. A century later, author James Stewart believes that he has put all the pieces of the puzzle together.

Join us on January 19th, 7:00 pm for Mystery at the Blue Sea Cottage, A true story of murder in San Diego’s Jazz Age, with James Stewart. OBHS lectures are always FREE. Tell your friends and come on down for this fascinating program.

Editordude: Today’s U-T had the very same story of 100 years ago highlighted: