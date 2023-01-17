Mt. Laguna Tuesday Morning Jan. 17

Here is a screen grab from the live cam at Mt. Laguna Lodge, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 8:45 a.m.

Here is the main street in the town of Julian this morning.

And here is a shot of Lake Cuyamaca from this morning.

