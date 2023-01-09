Photos From the Great San Diego Floods of 1916

in History, Ocean Beach, San Diego

[Originally posted January 2016]

The San Diego public needs to see these photos – taken over 100 years ago in January 1916 during the Great Floods of the Rainmaker. (Most of these photos are from the San Diego Historical Society.)

San Diego flood 1916 01

Caption: Remains of concrete bridge … Old Town – General View of Flood at Old Town, Jan 28, 1916.

San Diego flood 1916 02

Mission Valley

San Diego flood 1916 13 n M St

13th and M Streets in San Diego.

San Diego flood 1916 oldtown

Near Old Town.

San Diego flood 1916 sweetWDam

Sweet Water Dam broke.

San Diego flood 1916 crossSDRiv

Crossing Mission Valley.

San Diego flood 1916 03

Point Loma Pete January 25, 2016 at 2:10 pm

Cool pics!

Dave January 25, 2016 at 7:16 pm

Always love these historical posts, regardless of era…

Old Hippie January 26, 2016 at 7:06 pm

Gets us ready for the next wave of El Nino storms.

