Photos From the Great San Diego Floods of 1916

The San Diego public needs to see these photos – taken over 100 years ago in January 1916 during the Great Floods of the Rainmaker. (Most of these photos are from the San Diego Historical Society.)
Grassroots and Progressive views on local, national and world news
by Frank Gormlie on January 9, 2023 · 3 comments
in History, Ocean Beach, San Diego
The San Diego public needs to see these photos – taken over 100 years ago in January 1916 during the Great Floods of the Rainmaker. (Most of these photos are from the San Diego Historical Society.)
{ 3 comments… read them below or add one }
Cool pics!
Always love these historical posts, regardless of era…
Gets us ready for the next wave of El Nino storms.