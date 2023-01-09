OB Pier Storm Damage From Jan. 6, 2023 – A Video

Here is a video by Charles Landon on the damage to the Ocean Beach Pier on Friday, Jan. 6.

Monday, Jan. 9’s U-T reported:

The Ocean Beach pier, damaged in last week’s stormy weather, will stay closed to the public until further notice. It could take weeks for crews to assess the damage and make repairs so it is safe, said San Diego lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero.

“That’s going to be out of commission for a couple of weeks, if not more,” Romero said. “We got hit pretty good. The swell we had was pretty significant, something we haven’t had, as far as size-wise, in a long couple of years.”

The storm damaged some guardrails on the pier and the pier’s electrical wiring, Romero said. Repairs won’t start until the water is calmer.

“It’s going to take some time for city crews to go out there, reassess it, get all the fixes done. And we also have another swell coming in on Tuesday,” he said. “It’s not going to be as big, but we’ll have definitely some surf still. So nothing really gets done until the surf drops.”

On Friday, the heavy surf and tides tore apart some of the guardrails, and in some places uprooted wooden posts from the concrete, according to a tweet from San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The pier was closed on Thursday about the time huge sets started rolling in during last week’s weather. One of the largest ocean swells to hit San Diego County in years produced 10- to 12-foot waves in many spots last week, according to the National Weather Service and San Diego lifeguards

Romero said San Diego hasn’t seen this kind of surf “in probably over 10 years.”