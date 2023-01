OB Pier Hammered

High surf and a high tide combined on Monday, Jan.2, to raise 10- 12-foot waves high. For more of this series of shots by Jim Grant, go here.

The Ocean Beach Pier was closed Thursday, Jan. 4, as a powerful winter storm has brought heavy rain and high surf to local beaches. Lifeguards with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department closed the pier at 10:15 a.m. due to the high surf conditions, SDFD said in a tweet.