As You Pay Your ‘Doubled’ SDG&E Bill for January, Remember the City Council Members Who Voted to Approve the Contract

As you pay your January SDG&E bill, remember those San Diego City Council members who voted back in 2021 to approve their contract. Why?

Because San Diego Gas & Electric just announced that its customers can expect their energy bill to more than double this January. It implemented new natural gas and electric rates on Jan. 1. SDG&E says the increase reflects the rising costs of providing reliable energy services.

The most significant contributor to price hikes, according to the company, is the ongoing rise in the natural gas market. Data shows the cost per unit of natural gas has more than doubled for the month of January, increasing from $2.36 per unit in January 2022 to $5.11 per unit in January 2023.

To put this in perspective, if your peak winter gas bill was $105 last year, you can expect January’s bill to be $225.

So, remember those San Diego City Council members who voted to approve the SDG&E contract. They were:

J ennifer Campbell

Stephen Whitburn

Chris Cate (termed out and no longer on council)

(termed out and no longer on council) Raul Campillo

Marni von Wilpert and

Sean Elo-Rivera – Council President



Councilmembers who opposed the deal include Joe LaCava, Vivian Moreno and Monica Montgomery Steppe.