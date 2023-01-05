Bidding Opens for Redevelopment of NAVWAR

By Madison Beveridge / Peninsula Beacon / January 5, 2023

Companies have until Feb. 7, 2023 to submit their Statement of Qualifications in hopes of being selected as the master developer for revitalizing the Naval Base Point Loma Old Town Campus, known as OTC.

On Dec. 7, 2022, members of the public, government, Navy, NAVWAR and potential developers gathered to learn about why the revitalization efforts are needed and what the Navy wants in a master developer. Over 100 companies registered for the event, representing all aspects of the construction and housing industry.

During the conference, speakers identified the purpose of selecting a potential master developer, noting the need to develop more site-specific details for OTC.

If the Navy’s preferred alternative is adopted, the current industrial zone could be transformed into a neighborhood that is “walkable, transportation oriented and thriving,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said.

Alternative 4, the Navy’s choice, would add 10,000 housing units to the site at a time where the city is struggling with a housing shortage.

Moving forward, proposers can submit questions by Jan. 24, 2023. Once questions have been answered, interested developers must submit Statement of Qualifications by Feb. 7, 2023. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Navy will likely pick a winning bidder by the end of the year.

More information and the full pre-proposal video can be found at https://navwar-revitalization.com/development/.