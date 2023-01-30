Mt. Laguna Today: ‘There’s Snow in Them Thar Hills’

Mt. Laguna live cam at the Mt. Laguna Lodge, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:35 a.m.

In comparison, look at Lake Cuyamaca this morning, just down the hill. So, there’s snow in only some of them thar hills.

Obviously, “There’s snow in them thar hills” is a take-off of Yosemite Sam’s favorite expression, “There’s gold in them thar hills.”

That’s Yosemite Sam of Looney Tunes cartoons. Yosemite’s gold prospecting attempts were constantly thwarted by Bugs Bunny, because let’s face it, nobody ever got the better of Bugs. However, if Yosemite was referring to gold mines in Georgia or California in the 1800s, he would have been right on the money and his battle with Bugs more severe.

The phrase ‘There’s gold in them thar hills’ is, in fact, a misquote. The actual phrase was yelled from the steps of the Lumpkin County Courthouse in 1849 by Dahlonega Mint assayer Dr. M. F. Stephenson to stop the exodus of miners from Dahlonega in Georgia to California, which had just started its own gold rush.