The Luminosity Pledge: 200 Drone Light Show for 4th of July in Ocean Beach

From Luminosity Newsletter

There Will be Drones.

The LUMINOSITY Steering Committee is currently in negotiations with a major Drone Company. A contract should be signed in February. On the Fourth of July of 2023, Ocean Beach WILL have at least 200 drones with additional drones added as more funding becomes available.

Further information will be made available after the contract is finalized.

The LUMINOSITY Arts Council Meets

The first meeting of the Arts Council recently met to begin planning the Festival of Lights element of LUMINOSITY. The panel is made up of individuals with a background in the arts and who have ties to Ocean Beach. The role of the council is to determine the scope and vision of the festival.

The first task of the council is to send out Call for Proposals to artists to create projects or installations to be exhibited in July. If you are interested in submitting a proposal, send an email to obluminosity@gmail.com

LUMINOSITY Sponsorship and Fundraising Committee Meeting

Wednesday February at 6 pm — Zoom Meeting

Grant writers, Copywriters, Wordsmiths needed. Send email to obluminosity@gmail.com for more information

Meet the Steering Committee: Mike Akey

Mike is a lifetime resident of Ocean Beach and has been an active community leader for over 40 years. He is currently first vice-president of the Ocean Beach Mainstreet Association and heads up the Design Committee.

The annual Ocean Beach Chili Cook-off can trace its origins to 1984 when he proposed the idea to the O.B.M.A. Due to his leadership, he set a strong foundation for the event to ensure its continued success.

Behind the scenes, Mike was the creative director for Ocean Beach Fireworks for decades. He was responsible as a liaison with the fireworks company coordinating the logistics and design of the show. Mike is truly a community treasure.

