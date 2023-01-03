January 2023 Events From the Ocean Beach Green Center

Every Saturday 10:30 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Meetings January 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

January 6th Friday 11 am – 12 pm Greenpeace Fire Drill Fridays with Jane Fonda Fire Drill Fridays invites both life-long environmentalists and new climate advocates to engage with the climate justice movement and take action for a cleaner, greener, healthier world. What is your wish for our planet in the new year? Are you hopeful that it will come true? What are you doing to make it so? For our first Fire Drill Fridays of 2023, Jane welcomes Writer and Climate Activist, Rebecca Solnit, for a hopeful discussion on our collective dream for a clean, green, and just planet and how we can actively cultivate hope and align our actions with the future we want to see. More info: https://www.mobilize.us/greenpeace/event/513187/

January 12th Thursday 5:30 pm Climate Justice: How Can We Promote and Protect Fundamental Human Rights? Event by North County Climate Change Alliance Please join us via Zoom for a presentation by international human rights lawyer Nesha Abiraj, who will speak about equipping and empowering individuals with the practical and legal tools required for national and worldwide climate justice advocacy. With climbing rates of mass ecological destruction and biodiversity loss, a chain of human rights violations has been set into motion, including extreme poverty, an increase in coerced and child marriages, human trafficking, higher rates of child labor, and more involuntary migration, to name a few. However, if we use our voices to mobilize support for climate justice at an international and national level, ecocide can be added to the list of international crimes, and policy can be implemented at the federal and state levels, which will act as a powerful brake on harmful extractive practices and a much-needed incentive for strategic change and innovation. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/685094816566983/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

January 15th Sunday 2 pm – 5 pm 41st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade! “Keeping the Dream Alive. We’re Better Together!” Harbor Drive Embarcadaro San Diego This is one of the largest celebrations of its kind in the United States in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The parade is filled with dazzling floats, phenomenal High School Bands, Drill Teams, Colleges/Universities, Fraternities, Sororities, Churches, Peace and Youth organizations. More info: https://www.sandiegoalphas.com/mlk-parade

January 16th Monday 9 am The 35th Annual All Peoples Celebration Event by Alliance San Diego Balboa Park Activity Center 2145 Park Blvd, San Diego 92101. This year’s theme is Bridging. In 1965 Martin Luther King Jr. led the marches from Selma to Montgomery across the Edmund Pettus Bridge where protesters were confronted with racist violence: in the same spirit we feel and see today. The root of this confrontation reveals an underlying fear of true equality and acceptance. This is not okay. We must remain encouraged to set the conditions for the change we want to see. Troubled waters will rage, but we are the resilient bridge that connects principles to action. Through the practice of bridging, we can work to link worlds, reconcile ideas and dreams, join communities together, and restore our passion to fight for our democracy on our terms and build Dr. King’s Beloved Community.

Keynote speaker: Steve Phillips is a national political leader, bestselling author, and columnist. $15 More info here

January 17th Tuesdays to January 31st 12 pm Public Workshops on the Regional Decarbonization Framework Recommended by San Diego 350 Save the date(s)! The County of San Diego is holding a series of public workshops in all 5 districts in January 2023 on the Regional Decarbonization Framework (RDF). The RDF is the county’s plan to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, and these workshops are important opportunities for you to make your voice heard! SanDiego350 will provide details and resources as they become available. More info: https://sandiego350.org/event/civi_event_1437/?instance_id=378

January 21st Saturday 12 pm – 2 pm Biden: Declare a Climate Emergency NOW & Stop Approving Fossil Fuel Projects Event by SanDiego 350 U.S. District Court Southern District of California 333 West Broadway in Federal Plaza San Diego 92101. Rally with us Downtown San Diego as we join events across the country in a national day of action calling on President Biden to declare a climate emergency, take bold climate action, and stop approving fossil fuel projects which sacrifice our frontline, Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities to the greed of Big Oil & Gas. This day of action is being organized by a partnership of climate, environmental justice, frontline and indigenous organizations. More info: https://sandiego350.org/event/civi_event_1447/?instance_id=390

January 24th Tuesday 7 pm Nat Talk: Citizen Justice Event by San Diego Natural History Museum 1788 El Prado Balboa Park San Diego. In a manner unthinkable today, Justice William O. Douglas was a public advocate for the environment. Join us as Ninth Circuit Judge M. Margaret McKeown explores the politics and ethics of advocacy by a Supreme Court Justice, as discussed in her new book. Supreme Court Justice, William O. Douglas was a giant in the legal world. He is often remembered for his four wives, as a potential vice-presidential nominee, as a target of impeachment proceedings, and for his tenure as the longest-serving justice from 1939 to 1975. His most enduring legacy is perhaps his advocacy for the environment. Doors to The Nat open at 6 PM, with the talk beginning at 7 PM. Stop by the Museum store after the talk for a book signing with Judge McKeown. Citizen Justice books will be available for purchase onsite while supplies last. The talk will also be live via Zoom. $ 9 to $12 More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1117102625606646

January 24th Tuesday 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm San Diego Green Building Council Soiree and Awards Ceremony

Encinitas Community Center Banquet Hall 1140 Oakcrest Park Dr Encinitas 92024. Join us for an evening of celebration, delicious food, local craft beer and wine, and networking! We’re excited to be entering another year with our community of fun and dedicated sustainability professionals. Don’t miss this chance to raise a glass to 2023 and help us celebrate new board members, sustainability award winners, and outstanding volunteers. Ticket Prices: Member $50, Non-member $75, Walk-in $80 More info here

January 25th Wednesday 5 pm – 6 pm Step up Your Sustainability Event by I Love a Clean San Diego Whether you’re just starting out on your zero waste journey or you’re looking to level up your sustainable lifestyle, join us for this free webinar! You’ll leave with the knowledge you need to know how to create sustainable habits in your current routines, how to repurpose old items with new uses, and how to properly dispose of the waste you do produce! More info: https://cleansd.org/event/step-up-your-sustainability-webinar/

January 28th Saturday 10 am – 1 pm SD Fixit Clinic in Chula Vista Event by San Diego FixIt Clinic, San Diego Makers Guild. Chula Vista Library 389 Orange Avenue Chula Vista. We have been all too accustomed to the throw away lifestyle. If something doesn’t work, throw it out and buy a new one. Because of this behavior our landfills are filling at a rapid rate and electronic waste has become the one of the largest pollution generators. So why not learn how to fix it?! Bring your broken, non-functioning things: electronics, appliances, computers, toys, bicycles, clothes, etc. for assessment, disassembly, and possible repair. We’ll provide workspace, specialty tools, and guidance to help you disassemble and troubleshoot your item. Whether we fix it or not, you’ll learn more about how it was manufactured and how it worked. This is a family-friendly event: children are heartily invited! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1061044734610291

January 28th Saturday 10 am – 11am Green Living Tour Event by Solana Center for Environmental Innovation

137 N El Camino Real Encinitas, CA 92024 The Green Living Tour is a one-hour tour at our home base in Encinitas that showcases sustainability in action. On the tour, our knowledgeable Eco Team docents walk you through our worm bins, greywater systems, innovative compost projects, tool lending library, water-wise garden, and more simply, DIY, climate-friendly solutions. Find inspiration for your at-home sustainability projects, learn more about Solana Center and our programs, and meet other Eco-Stewards in your neighborhood! The tour is free with a suggested donation of $12. More info: https://solanacenter.org/inspire_events/january-green-living-tour/#:~:text=The%20Green%20Living,to%20drop%20off!

January 31st Tuesday 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm Smart Ways to Fight Food Waste Webinar – County of San Diego Event by Solana Center for Environmental Innovation Nearly 40% of food produced worldwide is wasted. You have the power to help change this statistic by making small changes to your daily life and habits. Solana Center’s knowledgeable speakers will share practical solutions to reduce food waste in your home, and discuss how incorporating these practices into your daily life can be a great way to help the environment and save money. More info: https://solanacenter.org/inspire_events/smart-ways-to-fight-food-waste-webinar-county-of-san-diego/

